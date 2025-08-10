Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, has revealed why she loves and agreed to marry the “Timeless” hitmaker.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido’s multi-million-dollar white wedding to Chioma is underway in Miami, USA.

The white wedding follows the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year.

Tagged #Chivido2025, the wedding, which drew dignitaries from all walks of life, including entertainers and business magnates, cost $3.7 million, according to the groom.

Speaking in an interview on NoireTV before her wedding, posted on the TV station’s Instagram page, Chioma, a professional chef, described her husband as a caring man.

Opening up about her decision to marry the 32-year-old, the mother of two explained: “I would say David, like, actually cares about my dreams, right? I’ve faced many challenges over time, but he would always ask me, Chi, apart from all of this, what do you want to do?

“And then we have plans, and we have stuff, like, coming out in the next few, I’ll say months, so, like, next year. So, he really cares about my personal life, my personal dreams and things that I actually want to do outside of being his wife and a mother to his kids.”

Amazing wedding

The 30-year-old described the ongoing wedding as amazing and wonderful.

When asked how she carries herself with grace and determination, she said, “My mum is just like this, so I’ve always been like this. I believe it.”

This newspaper reported that, in March 2024, the “Unavailable” crooner, during an interview on “The Bridge Podcast”, explained his reason for marrying his equally famous wife and how they met.

Davido said he met Chioma when he had neither financial stability nor fame, adding that he might not have settled down with any woman if he had not met her before attaining fame.

This newspaper learnt that many celebrities are in Miami for the wedding.

They include singers Teniola Apata, Adekunle Gold, Zlatan Ibile, and blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut, as well as friends and fans.

Some celebrities were spotted sharing a playful moment with the groom and enjoying the lively atmosphere.