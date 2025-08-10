Davido’s multi-million-dollar wedding to Chioma will be held on Sunday in Miami, USA.

The wedding festivities, tagged #Chivido2025, follow the couple’s traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024 and their court wedding in March of the same year, which drew dignitaries from various sectors.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the “Timeless” hitmaker announced earlier in 2025 that his white wedding to Chioma would be held in August in Miami.

This newspaper learnt that while many celebrities have already arrived in Miami for the ceremony, Davido’s close friend, popular Instagram personality Pascal Okechukwu, known as Cubana Chief Priest, will not be in attendance.

Cubana Chief Priest, one of the highlights of the lavish traditional wedding at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos last year, disclosed why he would be absent on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Visa

Sharing a throwback video from the couple’s 2024 marriage, he revealed on his Instagram page that long-standing US visa issues prevented him from travelling for the wedding.

He admitted to having mixed emotions, expressing joy for the newlyweds while lamenting that he would miss the celebration.

“I woke up this morning with mixed feelings. I’m happy, but I’m still sad. Sometimes God makes you understand that you are powerless, regardless of all you may think you have. I appreciate the bashing because it has given me multiple reasons and proves I should apply again.

“US Mission Nigeria, do it for me this time, you can see how disappointed and hurt the world is. To see me absent at my best friend’s wedding, you need to give me access to get my fat ass into America,” the “More Money” crooner wrote.

In attendance in soul

The businessman said a delay was never a denial and expressed hope for the future.

Cubana Chief Priest added that although he was not physically present, he was with the couple in spirit.

He noted, “I wish my best friend, Davido and his beautiful wife, Chioma, a fantastic wedding. The most significant part of me, which is my family, my lovely, elegant, expensive, eloquent and sophisticated wife, is there to share in this luxurious, blissful experience.

“So I’m there in body and spirit. US Mission Nigeria, I’m in again next week. Please give me access to the greatest country in the world. This pain is paining.”

A review of the businessman’s Instagram page showed that after announcing he was denied a visa, he continued to share videos and photos from the wedding.

Celebrities

Singers Teniola Apata, Adekunle Gold, and Zlatan Ibile, alongside blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut, joined other celebrities, friends, and fans at the pre-wedding party.

Zlatan and Davido were spotted sharing a playful moment, while another clip showed Teni, Adekunle Gold, and Tunde Ednut enjoying the lively atmosphere.

When this report was filed, videos and pictures from the pre-wedding party were flooding social media, with the wedding becoming the talk of the town.

Earlier, this newspaper reported that the singer surprised fans by disclosing he spent $3.7 million on his white wedding.

He revealed this during his Friday pre-wedding event, the Havana Night party.