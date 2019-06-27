Malabu Scandal Thread
2012/05/21 Jonathan, Etete, Shell in fresh N155billion scandal
2012/05/24 The 155billion naira presidential scam: How Jonathan approved transfer to ex-con, others
2012/05/26 Senate in no mood to investigate N155bn oil block scandal
2012/05/27 Adoke lies in reaction to N155 billion scandal
2012/05/27 Adoke lies, misleads Nigerians in reaction to N155billion oil block scandal
2012/05/31 House sets to investigate N155billion oil block scandal involving government officials, shell
2012/06/03 N155billion scandal: How Shell connived with corrupt officials, and subverted Nigerian laws
2012/06/22 Malabu oil block presidential scam: How Jonathan funnelled N155billion to phony companies
2012/06/29 INVESTIGATION: The fraud called Malabu Oil & Gas (Part 1)
2012/10/20 Malabu oil scandal: AGF Adoke and the great cover-ups
2012/10/28 Ministers, PDP stalwarts pressure lawmakers to stifle Malabu probe
2012/11/12 Malabu N155bn scandal: UK group seeks tougher EU action on Shell, ENI
2012/11/25 Malabu N155bn fraud: How Keystone Bank helped presidency, ministers broker huge money laundering deal
2012/12/06 AGF Adoke, suspected Malabu ‘fraudsters’ to boycott House probe
2012/12/06 N155bn scandal: Reps furious with Shell, mild on Malabu, as Adoke makes U-turn
2012/12/07 Shell, Eni may lose oil block, $1.1 billion Malabu funds as Reps vow to review agreement
2013/03/11 Shell, Eni dined with Etete before paying N155bn in Malabu scandal, court documents show
2013/06/14 I only got N39 billion from fraudulent Malabu deal- Etete tells British court
2013/07/16 Reps summon Adoke, accuse him of lying about Malabu fraud
2013/07/18 Malabu fraud: British Court asks Etete to pay N16.5 billion to middleman
2013/07/19 Exclusive: How Nigeria’s Justice Minister, Adoke, lied to U.K. group on $1.1bn Malabu fraud
2013/07/24 U.K. organisation confirms falsehood by Nigeria’s Attorney General, Mohammed Adoke
2013/07/26 Malabu $1.1bn fraud: Senate to finally begin probe
2013/08/17 Malabu $1.1bn fraud: Obasanjo demanded share bribe, Etete tells British court
2013/08/24 Malabu Scandal: How Dan Etete and Friends got N176 billion – INFOGRAPHIC
2014/02/18 Nigerian House of Reps orders cancellation of fraudulent $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal
2014/04/16 Malabu suspected fraudster, Dan Etete, accuses ex-commissioner of fraud
2014/06/03 Malabu OPL 245 fraud: Etete sues Nigeria’s House of Reps
2014/09/08 Malabu-like deals cost Nigeria, other developing nations $1 trillion yearly — Report
2014/10/03 Malabu Oil Deal: Corrupt Nigerian officials bought private jets, armoured cars with N83 billion bribe
2014/11/07 Secrecy order lifted in U.K. on legal challenge to corrupt Nigerian Malabu oil deal
2015/03/24 INVESTIGATION: Attorney-General, Adoke, in shady deal that may rob Nigeria of N549billion
2015/03/26 Attorney-General Adoke, Addax Petroleum in contradictory claims over shady N549 billion out-of-court deal
2015/06/20 EFCC reopens investigation, quizzes Etete over dubious $1.1 billion Malabu oil deal
2015/06/25 EFCC grants ex-Minister Etete bail over $1.1 bn Malabu fraud
2015/11/30 The N155billion Malabu Scam: EFCC quizzes Jonathan’s associate who helped distribute ‘slush fund’
2015/12/14 Malabu OPL245 Fraud: Dan Etete wants Nigeria’s N17 billion
2015/12/15 $1.1billion Fraud: British Judge questions Jonathan’s integrity, stops Etete from getting N17 billion
2015/12/16 Italian cabal named Jonathan “Fortunato” in $1.1 million Malabu racket
2015/12/19 $1.1bn Malabu Scam: Leaked emails show Shell, Eni, Jonathan’s aides conspired to divert money to Etete
2016/01/25 EXCLUSIVE: Shell, Eni in fresh trouble as Nigeria begins moves to withdraw OPL 245
2016/02/08 Acting President Osinbajo, Attorney General Malami in turf war over $1.3 billion Malabu scam
2016/02/23 In letter to VP Osinbajo, ex-AGF Adoke, lies, muddles up Malabu oil scam matter
2016/03/30 Malabu $1.3 billion scandal: Dutch investigators question Shell officials
2016/03/30 Malabu $1.3 billion scandal: International campaigners hail Shell probe by Dutch authorities
2016/05/14 $1.1billion Malabu scam: Italian oil giant, Eni, admits wrongdoing
2016/05/24 $1.1B Malabu Oil Deal: Italian oil firm, Eni, reacts to PREMIUM TIMES report, denies admitting wrongdoing
2016/10/06 In merry-go-round, Nigerian parliament commences fresh inquiry into Malabu oil deal
2016/12/13 Malabu OPL 245: We did no due diligence – DPR
2016/12/20 Malabu $1.1 billion: EFCC files fraud charges against Adoke, Etete, Aliyu
2016/12/21 Malabu $1.1 billion: Why EFCC charged two former Nigerian ministers Adoke, Etete, for fraud, money laundering
2016/12/22 Malabu $1.1 billion fraud: Adoke pledges to make self available for trial
2016/12/24 Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Like Nigeria, Italy ready to prosecute citizens, firms involved in scandal
2016/12/28 Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: Ex-Nigerian oil minister, 12 others set for trial in Italy
2016/12/29 Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: You must prosecute Shell, Eni too, indicted Etete tells Nigerian govt
2016/12/31 EXCLUSIVE: Top Nigerian businessman wanted for “international corruption” in Italy
2017/01/10 Malabu Oil Deal: Jonathan breaks silence on bribe allegation
2017/01/26 Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: Court orders OPL 245 returned to Nigerian government
2017/01/27 Malabu fraud: Why Nigerian Government retrieved OPL 245 from Shell, Eni
2017/01/28 How ex-AGF, Adoke, overruled DPR to authorise $1.1 billion Malabu deal
2017/02/09 Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Italian prosecutors request trial of Etete, Shell, Eni, others
2017/02/14 Malabu $1.1 billion Fraud: Shell, Eni want Nigeria’s richest oil block back
2017/02/27 Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: Court to decide Shell, Eni’s request March 13
2017/03/02 Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Despite evidence to the contrary, Eni again exonerates self of blame
2017/03/02 Malabu $1.1 billion Scandal: EFCC files fresh corruption charges against Shell, Eni, Adoke, Etete, others
2017/03/02 Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: Nigeria’s ex-Attorney General Adoke got $2.2 million, EFCC tells court
2017/03/03 Malabu: Why EFCC filed corruption charges against Shell, Eni, Adoke, others
2017/03/04 $1.1 billion Malabu Oil Deal: Ex-Attorney General Adoke hits back at EFCC
2017/03/05 Malabu Scandal: How Shell used former British spies to gather intelligence while negotiating purchase of OPL 245
2017/03/12 Malabu $1.1 billion deal: Obasanjo authorised first agreement — Adoke
2017/03/13 Malabu Scandal: Court ruling on Shell, Eni’s bid to take over OPL 245 stalled
2017/03/14 EXCLUSIVE: Obasanjo speaks on Malabu $1.1 billion scandal, tackles Adoke
2017/03/17 Malabu Scandal: Court returns OPL 245 to Shell, ENI
2017/04/03 $1.1 billion Malabu deal: EFCC wants former Attorney General, Adoke, arrested
2017/04/09 Malabu Scandal: Jonathan must have gotten $200 million, middleman tells FBI, others
2017/04/09 EXCLUSIVE: What Shell CEO told colleague about $1.3 billion OPL 245 scandal
2017/04/10 Listen to secret tape of Shell CEO talking to colleague about OPL 245 Malabu scandal
2017/04/10 Malabu Scandal: After telling lies for years, Shell admits it knew Etete would benefit from $1.1 billion
2017/04/11 Malabu Scandal: Nigerian parliament to summon ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
2017/04/11 Malabu Scandal: Again, Jonathan denies wrongdoing
2017/04/12 Malabu Scandal: Abacha’s son wants court to stop Nigerian govt, Shell, Agip from operating block
2017/04/12 Malabu Scandal: Why we must question Jonathan – Reps
2017/04/16 Malabu Scandal: PDP lawmakers react to House of Reps’ plan to summon Jonathan
2017/04/19 Malabu Scandal: Why I am running from EFCC —Nigeria’s former Attorney General Adoke
2017/04/20 Malabu Scandal: Group wants Nigerian govt involved in Italian trial
2017/05/03 Despite Malabu Scandal, Shell, ENI will continue to operate OPL 245 – Nigerian govt
2017/05/10 Malabu Scandal: Osinbajo, ENI, Kachikwu in closed door meeting
2017/05/15 Nigerian govt won’t interfere in Malabu OPL 245 corruption probe – Kachikwu
2017/05/23 REVEALED: What Nigerian govt told UK court about Malabu OPL 245 scandal, Etete
2017/05/27 Malabu Scandal: Adoke sues Malami, blames “Jonathan’s directives”
2017/06/04 EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan’s aide, three other ex-Nigerian officials named in $20million bribery scandal in Switzerland
2017/06/13 Malabu Scandal: EFCC vows to extradite Adoke, Nigeria’s former attorney general
2017/07/05 Malabu Scandal: Court adjourns hearing on Mohammed Abacha’s suit
Malabu Scandal: House committee gives reasons why it must summon Goodluck Jonathan
2017/10/16 Malabu Scandal: Italian prosecutors file charges against Shell executives
2017/10/23 Malabu Scandal: Nigeria, others must commit to end secret ownership of extractive industry assets – Osinbajo
Malabu Scandal: Despite prosecution of Shell, top officials, Nigeria allows continued operation of oil block
2017/10/26 Malabu $1.1 billion scandal: It’s difficult to get hold of Adoke, Etete – EFCC
Malabu Scandal: While two ex-Nigerian ministers remain in hiding, UK returns $85 million to Nigeria
2017/12/04 Malabu Scandal: Hearing of applications on ownership of oil licence stalled
2017/12/15 EXCLUSIVE: Malabu Scandal: Nigeria sues JP Morgan, demands $875 million
2017/12/16 Malabu Scandal: UK court rules in favour of Nigerian govt
2017/12/20 Malabu Scandal: Italian court orders Shell, Eni to face trial