Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday pledged to find a lasting solution to the concerns raised by aviation unions in the country.

Nigerian aviation unions had suspended the nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, 11 August, after a last-minute intervention by the minister and other concerned officials.

In a joint statement by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE), the unions said the suspension followed “positive developments” in their demand for improved remuneration for Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) workers.

According to the letter, the budget office has issued a “no-objection” letter to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, clearing the way for a new pay structure to be implemented from August salaries.

“Based on the above, and in order to demonstrate good faith, our unions have taken the decision to defer the strike action… pending the state of affairs on the subject matter at the end of August 2025,” the unions said.

Reacting to the suspension, Mr Keyamo said, “We are happy to announce that, after our intervention, the planned strike by the Aviation Unions due to commence tomorrow has been shelved.”

The minister explained that, given his long relationship with labour unions, he has continued to work with union leaders to find lasting solutions to issues that have been pending in the sector long before he came to office.

“By showing absolute good faith, the issues will be resolved one by one,” he said.

The minister praised the unions for embracing dialogue, describing the move as a positive step toward restoring stability in the nation’s aviation sector.