Nigerian music star Davido has revealed why he married his equally famous wife, Chioma Rowland, known as Chef Chi.

On 30 March 2023, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Davido confirmed his marriage to Chioma after years of speculation.

The couple had their traditional wedding on 6 November 2022, at Davido’s father’s house, with only a few family and friends present, with no cameras allowed.

The ‘Timeless’ hitmaker and Chioma welcomed twins in October 2023 in the United States.

In an interview on The Bridge podcast, which featured Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, French model Cindy Bruna, and the former CEO of Swiss luxury watch Audemars Piguet, François-Henry Bennahmias, Davido revealed how he met his wife, Chioma.

In the interview posted on the ESN media YouTube page on Sunday, Davido revealed that he met Chioma when he lacked financial stability and fame.

The singer stated that he might not have settled down with any woman if he hadn’t met his wife before he attained fame.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker said: “I have a friend who is very rich but single, and every time I am on the phone with my wife, he says he has everything in the world, but a wife is what he is missing. I met my wife before I had money, but I told myself that if I didn’t meet her and now I am single and meet a girl, I already know it won’t be the same.”

Success

The singer stated that success meant achieving something significant and being surrounded by people who were there for him when he had nothing.

“It’s not about blowing up and befriending new people. You must maintain connections with those who supported you during your journey. I want to be around the people who knew me when I was nothing and now witness my success,” he emphasised.

The DMW record label boss revealed that all his staff were the ones who stood by him when he was nobody.

He mentioned that everyone who worked backstage at his shows were his family members.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

