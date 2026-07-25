Music executive and talent manager Soso Soberekon married his partner, Princess Ebiere of the Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri, Delta State, on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Soberekon paid Ebiere’s bride price on Wednesday in Benikrukru Community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, before family members, friends and associates.

Nigerian singers Timi Dakolo and 2Baba serenaded the couple with love songs as they exchanged marital vows in a celebration of love and heritage.

Tagged Sobeau2026, the wedding ceremony attracted well-known celebrities, including E-Money, Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo, Kcee, Peggy Ovire, Harrysong, Teni, Uzee Usman, Oritsefemi and Iyanya, among other entertainers.

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Other attendees included businessman and Chairman of the Hilary Ibegbulem Foundation, Hilary Ibegbulem; Cubana Chief Priest; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii; the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Dennis Otuaro; and former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, among others.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Soberekon said he had waited a long time to get married because God had been saving the best for him.

“God’s timing is always perfect. I didn’t wait this long in vain. He was keeping the best for me all along.”

The wedding has since drawn congratulatory messages from fans across social media platforms.

See photos below.