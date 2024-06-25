The highly anticipated wedding of Nigerian music star Davido and his long-time partner Chioma Rowland is finally here.
The singer is in high spirits and is captured in a video saying, “I feel good. It’s the best day of my life. It’s a great day. We are here to receive our wife.”
The traditional wedding rites of the celebrity couple are ongoing at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, and it is a star-studded affair.
The wedding, tagged #Chivido2024, has garnered significant attention and excitement from fans and media alike.
|
Davido and Chioma’s relationship began before Davido’s rise to international fame.
The event is a grand celebration with a guest list that includes family, friends, and fans.
Highlights
Although strictly by invitation, videos and photos have surfaced.
The videos and images revealed elegance and joy between the couple.
Chioma, radiant in traditional Nigerian bridal attire, and Davido, looking dapper, have captivated attendees with their heartfelt expressions.
The colour theme for the couple is primarily wine and white, adding a touch of romance and elegance to the occasion.
Davido’s first outfit was tailored by dejiandkola, while Chioma’s stunning bridal attire was crafted by couturebytabik.
Adding to the event’s glamour, the groomsmen are dressed in striking gold outfits.
Dignitaries in attendance
The wedding is graced by celebrities, family members, and close friends.
Among them are Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State and Davido’s uncle; former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo; Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, and Adedeji Adeleke, Davido’s father.
These esteemed figures, alongside numerous celebrities and close friends, are witnessing the union of #Chivido2024.
Hours after the wedding, the “unavailable” crooner posted on his Instagram page with the caption, “Nigeria is happy.”
In the post, he can be seen entering his Mercedes Benz in an Ibo white outfit, adorned with beads and a red cap with a feather, while Nigerians and fans cheer, “001, OBO!”
