Nigerian music sensation Davido and his partner Chioma’s highly anticipated wedding, tagged #Chivido2024, is far from over.

Despite being held on a weekday, the star-studded event dominated social media all day.

The couple’s traditional wedding rites in Lagos were a mix of culture and glamour.

The grand affair boasted a guest list filled with family, friends, and fans.

Davido and Chioma’s relationship started before Davido gained international fame.

Eagerly looking forward to the day, Davido called it “the best day of his life” and expressed his excitement about “receiving our wife.”

Though the ceremony was invitation-only, videos emerged showing Davido in traditional Igbo attire, laying flat on a green material.

A moment showed the singer prostrating before Chioma’s family and guests to show his commitment and pay his vows.

Chieftains from the bride’s parents were fully present.

Following cultural customs, the traditional anchor prompted Davido to request the bride’s hand.

“Are you begging for the hand of Chioma fortune, or you are not begging?” the anchor asked.

The “Unavailable” hitmaker replied, “I’m begging for the hand of Chioma.” When asked how he planned to care for the bride, Davido stated, “I have only two words: ‘lifetime insurance.’

“It’s lifetime insurance; I promise your daughter will be protected, respected, and connected. Mommy, Daddy, I love you. I am so happy for this day; this is the happiest day of my life.”

Watch the video here.

Emotional moment

An Instagram video captured the touching moment when Davido shed tears of joy as Chioma’s father prayed for them at their traditional wedding.

The video, shared by label executive Ubi Franklin, showed the couple kneeling before Chioma’s parents at the venue during the prayer.

The bride’s father was seen offering prayers and blessings to the singer, sealing the union.

Chioma’s father prayed, “David and Chioma, on Christ the solid rock you will stand. If you think you have made it, what the Lord would do is almost ten times what you see.

“You are blessed in the morning, afternoon, and night. Everywhere you go, there will be light. Anywhere you go where there is confusion, your presence will bring direction.

“You are a solution and never a problem. God is blessing you and will continue to bless you. You are a fountain of blessings to the Adelekes, not a disgrace. You have fought battles, and God says he has taken over,” the bride’s father added.

After the prayers ended and Davido lifted his head, his tear-streaked face was evident, and his groomsman quickly dabbed away his tears with a white towel.

Wedding gift

After receiving blessings from their parents, a video surfaced of Chioma receiving a car gift.

It was earlier misinterpreted to be gifted by Davido; Jubril Arogundade, executive director of CIG Motor group, clarified that GAC Motor Nigeria had gifted Davido and his wife the brand new white GAC Motor 2024 GN8 MPV as a wedding present.

Labelled ‘CHIVIDO’, the company’s team can be seen on Mr Arogundade’s Instagram story unveiling the gift to the celebrity couple.

Chioma accepted the car gift and flowers with joy, savouring the aesthetics.

Dignitaries

The wedding was attended by celebrities, family members, and close friends. Notable attendees included Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State and Davido’s uncle; former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo; Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife; and Adedeji Adeleke, Davido’s father.

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, was also present at the event.

Several hours after the couple’s rites, Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwoolu arrived, despite it being his 59th birthday.

Davido warmly embraced him, praising the Governor as the actual 001 and the top citizen of the state. Governor Sanwoolu, Governor Adeleke, Davido’s father, and the singer posed for a photo.

Celebrities

The event was primarily adorned with grey native wear and attended by celebrities, such as Zlatan, Cubana Chiefpriest, Ini Edo, Veekejames, and Victor Osimhen.

Also present were P-Square, Nasboi, Verydarkman, Sydney Talker, Crazeclown, Obi Cubana, Patoranking, and the host of the ceremony, Ebuka Obi.

These distinguished guests, along with many celebrities and close friends, witnessed the union of #Chivido2024.

