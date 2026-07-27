The much-anticipated 11th season of Big Brother Naija officially premiered Sunday night as 24 housemates from across Nigeria entered Biggie’s House, marking the start of what promises to be another compelling chapter of Africa’s biggest reality television show.

The 24 housemates, 12 females and 12 males, drawn from diverse backgrounds, bring with them distinct personalities and strategies into this year’s edition, themed “Show ya sef”.

Over the coming weeks, they will navigate Biggie’s challenges, nominations and evictions as they compete for the grand prize of ₦160 million and the coveted title of Big Brother Naija Season 11 winner.

Fans can watch the live show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49 as well as on the DStv Stream app, with no dish or decoder needed.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Meet the Big Brother Naija Season 11

Bells (Isabella Imoh) | Age: 22

Bells is a 22-year-old student from Akwa-Ibom who enjoys reading, bowling and cycling. She considers herself a schemer and highly calculative. She is certain she will bring a lot of vibes to the house.

Kamsy (Kamsy Uzoma) | Age: 24

Kamsy, 24, is an entrepreneur and event planner from Imo. She’s not so sure about her hidden talents, but she is certain she is a good actress. She also admits she is an emotional person, but with tough skin!

Sheba (Faith Gamde) | Age: 32

A 32-year-old broadcaster from Plateau, Sheba, is very good at voice imitation and making animal sounds. She doesn’t like a lot of people, but when she does, she tends to “suffocate you with love”.

Flora (Flora Egbedi) | Age: 30

Flora is an entrepreneur who owns a beauty, content house and bridal brand. The 30-year-old Delta state indigene considers herself very outspoken and brutally honest. She’s bringing her personality, confidence, drama, intelligence and entertainment value to the house.

Goddessa (Lovette Okechukwu) | Age: 32

The 32-year-old musician from Abia, whose reason for coming to the house is simply that she considers herself entertaining. For Goddessa, music is her core, and a high point in her life was when she staged her own music concert. She also enjoys dancing, reading and cooking.

Oyin (Oyindamola Oshikoya) | Age: 22

Oyin, 22, is a sales entrepreneur from Ogun. She believes her personality and life story will get people to connect with her naturally. She admits that she can be brutally blunt, but her ability to observe and read people is her hidden talent.

Bluethopia (Usaku Bantai) | Age: 22

Bluethopia, 22, is a photographer, model, and student from Adamawa, who is going to the house to showcase her authenticity, talent, and creativity.

Nomy (Whitney Chukwu) | Age: 27

Nomy is a 27-year-old fashion entrepreneur from Anambra. She describes herself as highly intuitive with an uncanny ability to read people accurately. Single and focused, she enters the House determined to make her mark both in the game and beyond.

Neche (Chinaecherem Maduagwu) | Age: 25

Neche, 25, is a lawyer and entrepreneur from Anambra. A long-time fan of Big Brother Naija, she is stepping into Biggie’s House to experience the show from the inside. She describes herself as an overthinker whose need to recharge can sometimes be misunderstood.

Temi Nkem (Temitope Chigbue) | Age: 21

Temi considers herself bold, vibrant and impossible to ignore. The 21-year-old student from Lagos believes she represents what the show needs. She describes herself as a good listener and one who gives great advice.

Abi (Abisola Ayoola) | Age: 25

Abi, 25, is a model and a chef, and can speak Italian almost fluently. Married and full of confidence, she believes she is a perfect fit for Big Brother Naija. The Osun state indigene thinks her cheerful nature could sometimes annoy people a lot.

Mercedes (Ijeoma Emi) | Age: 28

Mercedes, 28, is a self-employed performance artist and massage therapist from Delta. She’s bringing entertainment, authenticity, vulnerability, confidence, and unforgettable moments to the house.

Araga (Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya) | Age: 29

Araga describes himself as calm, observant, and funny when he chooses to be. The 29-year-old fashion model from Ogun believes the Big Brother house is the right platform to fully break out of his shell.

Barry (Muudumbari Pop-Yornwin) | Age: 25

A fashion designer, graphic designer and trained Civil Engineer whose secret talent is cooking? Barry is looking to make an unforgettable impression in the house. The 25-year-old admits he is a lover boy at heart, but can be extremely stubborn when hurt or misunderstood.

Tram (Joshua Alekewumu) | Age: 24

Tram is a 24-year-old author and entrepreneur from Lagos who enjoys boxing and ‘feeding his brain’. He is currently engaged. On his reason for joining Big Brother Naija, he said the world needs to experience him as he considers himself a gem.

Gerard (Gerard Adebija) | Age: 23

Gerard, 23, from Kogi, considers himself a lone wolf. He is an actor, radio host, presenter and content creator who is looking to meet new people and create new experiences in the house.

Ricky (Patrick Jumbo) | Age: 33

Ricky, a 33-year-old writer and filmmaker from Rivers, describes himself as “The annoying entertainer”. The 6ft 6” self-acclaimed ‘bad boy’ says he is highly opinionated and a perfect fit for the show.

Chimsom Chuka (Chimsom Chuka-Okoli) | Age: 26

26-year-old Chimsom Chuka is a pharmacist and actor from Anambra. He is currently in a relationship and ready to live and have fun in the Big Brother Naija house.

Aikou (Amyr Yousufzai) | Age: 25

Aikou is a 25-year-old backend developer from Abuja who pairs his technical expertise with a passion for writing. He describes himself as someone who can withstand boredom better than most, although his reserved nature and seemingly emotionless demeanour can sometimes rub people the wrong way.

Cassi (Ezenwoke Nwosu) | Age: 26

Cassi is a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Abia looking to make a fresh start in Big Brother Naija. His hidden talents include drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy. He says his overly organised nature can sometimes annoy people.

Martins (Martins Iyeh) | Age: 29

Martins, 29, is a creative director and model from Kogi. A basketball enthusiast, he says mind-reading is his hidden talent and admits his constant curiosity and endless questions can sometimes get on people’s nerves.

Sultex (Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro) | Age: 24

Professional dancer, choreographer, cast director and movie director Sultex believes Big Brother Naija is the platform to take his career to the next level. The 24-year-old from Lagos says he never sugarcoats his opinions—a trait that doesn’t always go down well with others.

Keivo (Victor Ikpe) | Age: 27

A front-end web developer who also enjoys painting and drawing, Keivo, 27, from Benue, does not care much about people’s opinions of him. His high point thus far has been completing his Master’s in Disaster Risk Management.

Yusuf (Yusuf Muhammad-Awal) | Age: 27

A 27-year-old actor from Kogi, Yusuf, is stepping into Big Brother Naija in search of a platform to share his story and showcase his personality. He enjoys boxing, reading and writing, and says not everyone appreciates his unwavering belief in himself.

The season is backed by betPawa as Headline Sponsor, with Guinness returning as Gold Sponsor and Minimie coming on board as Associate Sponsor, underlining continued brand confidence in the BBNaija platform as one of Africa’s leading entertainment properties.