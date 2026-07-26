By the time viewers see the Big Brother Naija house today (Sunday), months of planning, engineering and construction have already gone into creating the purpose-built set for one of Africa’s biggest reality television productions.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that Big Brother Naija Season 11, themed ““Show ya sef”, premieres on Sunday.

Behind the reality show’s return is an extensive construction process that begins months before the first housemate walks through the famous doors.

According to MultiChoice, preparations for the 2026 edition began in November 2025, nearly nine months before the premiere. The process includes concept development, design, procurement, sourcing and planning before construction teams transform the space into a fully functional television set.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The company said the physical transformation from a bare structure into a camera-ready house takes about two months.

More details

Built adjacent to the live television studio in Lagos, the completed house features 52 robotic pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, 7 handheld cameras, 59 microphones, 36 antenna blades, and 19 speakers, allowing production teams to capture activity around the clock.

Designed to accommodate more than 20 housemates, the house is equipped to support continuous live production throughout the season.

A new house every season

MultiChoice said the BBNaija house is redesigned every year to improve both the viewing experience and the production process.

One of the biggest changes came in 2024 when the production team moved the staircase to the centre of the living room and relocated the bedrooms upstairs, changing how housemates moved through the space and how they were captured on camera.

According to the company, every redesign is guided by production needs, including camera coverage, sightlines and the natural movement and interaction of housemates.

Built by Nigerians

Beyond the entertainment, MultiChoice said the annual construction of the BBNaija house supports more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs across Nigeria.

The company said every stage of the project, from civil engineering and electrical installations to interior decoration and finishing, is executed by Nigerian professionals, including carpenters, electricians, decorators, civil engineers and other skilled artisans.

Once construction is completed, production crews, camera operators, ninjas, master control room (MCR) teams, housekeeping staff, caterers and technical support personnel take over to keep the show running throughout the season.

Beyond the reality show

While Big Brother Naija is known for its drama and entertainment, the organisers said the house itself represents a large-scale production ecosystem powered by local expertise.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice, said the reality show has “consistently redefined entertainment in Africa by bringing together authentic storytelling, compelling personalities and moments that resonate with millions of viewers.”

She added that “Season 11 builds on that legacy with even bigger stakes, fresh twists and an exciting mix of housemates that will keep audiences engaged from premiere night through to the finale.”

Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres on 26 July. The launch show airs on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, while the 24-hour live broadcast will also be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 49, DStv Stream and GOtv Stream.