Professional Believers who entered Rest

Kaká, the Footballer Who Found Rest in Christ

Ricardo Kaká, the Brazilian footballer, openly declared Jesus as Lord early in his career. He refused to compromise morally, avoided scandals, and maintained purity. His commitment to Christ brought him rest:

Rest in his career — no major scandals

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Rest in his finances — wise stewardship

Rest in his marriage — stability

Rest in his mind — peace despite fame

He often said: “I belong to Jesus.” His rest came from alignment with Christ.

Dr Francis Collins — The Scientist Who Found Rest in Faith

Francis Collins, the former head of the Human Genome Project, encountered Christ as a medical doctor. His conversion brought:

Intellectual rest — reconciling science and faith.

Professional rest — clarity of purpose.

Emotional rest — peace in identity.

He wrote: “Faith answered the questions science could not.” His rest came from surrender.

David Green: The Billionaire Founder of Hobby Lobby

David Green built a multi-billion-dollar business on biblical principles. His commitment to Christ brought:

Financial rest — supernatural business growth.

Family rest — generational stability.

Corporate rest — divine favour.

He said: “This business belongs to God.”

His rest came from stewardship.

Mary Kay Ash: The Businesswoman Who Built on Biblical Values

Mary Kay built her cosmetics empire on Christian principles. Her commitment brought:

Entrepreneurial rest — explosive growth.

Leadership rest — loyal workforce.

Emotional rest — peace in purpose.

She said: “God first, family second, career third.” Her rest came from alignment.

Dr Ben Carson — The Neurosurgeon Whose Faith Brought Rest

Ben Carson struggled academically as a child. But after encountering Christ, his mind transformed. His conversion brought:

Intellectual rest

Professional rest

Global honour

His testimony reveals that Jesus brings rest to the mind.

Truett Cathy — Founder of Chick-fil-A

Cathy built his business on Christian values. His commitment brought:

Financial rest

Operational rest

Cultural rest

He refused to open on Sundays, yet prospered. His rest came from obedience.

The Enemies of Rest, and How Men Lose the Rest

Sexual sins are not just moral failures, they are enemies of rest. They destroy rest. They interrupt rest. They block rest. They steal rest.

Here is how careless lifestyles and foolish practices become an enemy of rest:

A bad marriage marked by disrespect and dishonour

A dishonoured man loses emotional rest. A disrespected man loses mental rest. A dishonoured leader loses professional rest. When a man’s home becomes a graveyard, his soul becomes vulnerable. Rest disappears.

Foolishness and carelessness in boundaries with the opposite sex–men or women

Carelessness destroys rest. Samson lost his rest because of carelessness. David lost his rest because of carelessness. Rest requires discipline.

Insincerity about personal weaknesses and feelings

Hidden weaknesses destroy rest. Concealed temptations destroy rest. Lack of accountability destroys rest.

Rest requires truth.

Sexual deprivation used as manipulation within marriage.

Sexual starvation destroys rest. Bitterness destroys rest. Manipulation destroys rest.

Rest requires unity.

Unaddressed mental health challenges.

Mental instability destroys rest. Psychological imbalance destroys rest. Unmanaged bipolar disorder destroys rest.

Rest requires wholeness.

Alcoholism and drug addiction.

Addiction destroys rest. Drunkenness destroys rest. Substance abuse destroys rest.

Rest requires sobriety.

Prolonged singlehood without the gift of continence.

Uncontrolled desire destroys rest. Loneliness destroys rest. Avoidance of marriage destroys rest.

Rest requires purity.

Love of money and moral compromise.

Greed destroys rest. Covetousness destroys rest. Financial idolatry destroys rest.

Rest requires contentment.

Demonic manipulation and spiritual warfare.

Spiritual attacks destroy rest. Marine agents destroy rest. Witchcraft traps destroy rest.

Rest requires discernment.

Ritual allegiance and occultic entanglements.

Occult covenants destroy rest. Ritual sex destroys rest. Demonic power destroys rest.

Rest requires holiness.

How to Protect Your Rest

Fight poverty with diligence and wisdom. ⁠Fight sickness with prayer and healthy living. ⁠Avoid demonic infiltration, reject false prophets. ⁠Fight worry, embrace faith. ⁠Forgive quickly. ⁠Avoid sowing wickedness. ⁠Stay in righteousness. ⁠Stay in obedience. ⁠Stay in prayer. ⁠Stay in the Word. ⁠Rest must be guarded.

Conclusion: Your Season of Rest Has Come

Just as God brought me out of Europe’s stagnation into alignment… Just as He brought me out of South Africa’s storms into a season of rest… Just as He reversed my UK visa… Just as He gave me a scholarship… Just as He transformed my life… Just as He relocated me into my prophetic geography… Just as He aligned me with my teaching ministry…

He will do the same for you.

Rest is your inheritance. Rest is your covenant. Rest is your portion. Rest is your season.

And by the Spirit of God, you will enter it and you will remain in it.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele