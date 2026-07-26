Videos purportedly showing self-proclaimed financial expert Emmanuel “Geh Geh” Obruste at a traditional wedding have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many Nigerians questioning whether the ceremony was genuine or staged.

The videos surprised many Nigerians because Geh Geh has built a large online following by discussing relationships, finances and marriage, with many followers interpreting his content as discouraging men from getting married.

The confusion intensified after Geh Geh took to his X page, insisting he had never advised men against getting married despite years of content many followers interpreted as discouraging marriage.

“I never for once told you all not to get married. Did I? If yes, show me a video of me telling you not to marry,” he wrote.

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He added, “Did I ask you to break up with your girlfriend?”

The videos, which surfaced on Saturday, show Geh Geh dressed in traditional attire alongside a woman during what appears to be a traditional marriage ceremony in Niger State. The pair are seen dancing, cutting a cake and posing for photographs before family members and guests.

As of press time, Geh Geh had not confirmed whether the videos were from his wedding or identified the woman seen with him.

More confusion

Just days before the videos surfaced, Geh Geh joked that if Nigerians ever saw him getting married, it would be because a woman had used voodoo (“juju”) on him. Many have since revisited the remark following the emergence of the videos.

His latest comments have further fuelled debate among followers, with some insisting his content consistently discourages marriage. In contrast, others argued he merely warned men about the financial implications of relationships without telling them not to marry.

Although Geh Geh has not shared the videos on his verified Instagram page, clips of the ceremony have continued to circulate online through fan pages and other social media accounts.

Among the clips circulating online is one showing Geh Geh and the woman exchanging smiles as they dance at what appears to be a traditional wedding reception. Another captures the pair during a photoshoot, further fuelling speculation that the ceremony was genuine.

Baby mamas

The videos surfaced just days after Geh Geh made headlines for revealing on the “Echo Room podcast” that he has four baby mamas and is expecting two more children with different women.

Responding to a question about whether he had a girlfriend, Geh Geh said he was involved with multiple women rather than being in a relationship with one person.

He also disclosed that his first child is about four years old, his youngest is only a few months old, and that two other women are currently pregnant for him.

As of press time, Geh Geh had not clarified whether the viral videos were from his wedding or part of a content production, leaving followers to continue debating the authenticity of the ceremony.

Reactions

Fans who the content creator has left surprised have not held back, expressing their concerns on social media.

Many lamented that they broke up with their girlfriends and fiancées because of Geh Geh’s teachings, while others said he never once spoke against marriage or urged men to end their relationships.

Below are some of the reactions from his fans and other Nigerians.

I think say Gheghe na Urhobo guy,why he put on Yoruba attire?The guy na really walking disappointment. — Ofe Madamedon (@BenitoMdon) July 26, 2026

People dey advertise traditional bridal wears for a fashion house, Nigerian social media don automatically conclude say na GehGeh dey marry 😏. Awon oniyeye. — BROFIGGA (@94b1f61ca85040f) July 26, 2026

Never trust a boxers wearing bare chested content creator. 😂 😂 Funny — UzoChiamaka (@Uzodaniel1) July 25, 2026

Did he ever condemn marriage or called out bad behavior from women? — Chidera Ugwunweze (@KingOdy) July 25, 2026

The moment you realize that those celebrities don’t reveal their real life outside but decides to show you fake life outside.

Never believe anything a celebrity says.

There behind the scene life is different from social media life. — Onyinye Goldermeir (@OnyinyeUzoma2) July 26, 2026

I pour Gehghe early morning spit for face , because of him I break up with my babe, and now e don go rush marry 😭 — SYLABOBO Entertainment 🇳🇬 (@syllabus_benard) July 26, 2026

GehGeh leaves fans surprised as he dances joyfully with his wife at their wedding reception pic.twitter.com/uUfoDgysau — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 26, 2026

Do you guys think he won’t be married because he’s giving hot takes on why you shouldn’t trust a woman ? 😂…

Na online everyone dey 😂 — Mysterious Doctor 📉📈📉. (@MysteriousDoct3) July 26, 2026

I believe Nigerian will learn from gehgeh betrayal, not everyone speaking on social media understand what they are saying or are serious The guy just decieve many with his words and use them to build a community that made various social media platforms to pay him millions… — Zoe oluwatoyin Adeola (@Drzoeoluwatoyin) July 26, 2026

Omor, even GehGeh sev Dey laugh 🤣 because him know say plenty people go Dey cry when them see the video. — Staywoke🥶 (@Staywoke1384) July 26, 2026

Let’s get something clear.

Gehgeh never say make Una no marry, all what is saying is don’t let girls used you by extorting from you.

This marriage may be that the girl play 50% as the man and have good quality of woman.

If the woman disappoint go for another one again — TemiShonnybee Jnr (@temishonnybee44) July 26, 2026

😂 una dey listen to urhobo man, urhobo men wey like marriage pass anything because as an urhobo man if you never pay woman bride price you can’t sit with elders — Your night mare😱 (@AOrovwigho) July 26, 2026