START DATE

October 8, 2020

STATUS

Ongoing

DEATHS

51 civilians, 11 policemen, 7 soldiers

Our Coverage

Project Description

Premium Times conceived and is implementing this project to enable it to build and populate a dashboard that will serve as a resource hub for the ongoing inquiries on police brutality across the country.

The project will also enable Premium Times to deliver a comprehensive, data-driven and analytical coverage of the proceedings of the panels across the country. We believe that this kind of digital platform will effectively hold the government accountable to its promises while documenting for citizens, researchers and governments the ongoing effort to reform the police and other law enforcement agencies in ways that make them operate efficiently and with consistent respect for human rights.

The goal of this project is to support our documentation and reporting efforts as Nigeria’s federal and state governments inaugurate panels of inquiries to investigate cases of police brutality in a process expected to culminate in a comprehensive reform of the police, other law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.

We believe that this project will further enhance the independent, investigative, journalism of Premium Times which is primarily dedicated to deepening respect for human rights, public sector accountability, promoting good governance, inclusive service delivery, civic engagement, resource governance as well as anti-corruption and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Project Context, Problem Statement and Approach

In 2017 the Nigerian National Assembly domesticated the Convention Against Torture (UNCAT), 30 years after it became a treaty law, via The Anti-torture Act (ATA) 2017. The ATA patches yawning gaps in hitherto existing legal regimes regarding police violence and extrajudicial violence. The law explicitly made the right to freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, criminalizing torture and protecting victims and witnesses of torture.

One year after the ATA the National Assembly also moved to pass the Administration of Criminal Justice Act [ACJA] 2015, but again this was after 34 years of the passage of the African Bill of Rights was ratified. Again like the ATA before it, the ACJA sought to criminalise the impunity of law enforcement excesses, as well as the abuses and treatments that form the core of public concerns and complaints against policing and detention culture in the country.

Both the Anti-Torture Act [ATA] 2017 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act [ACJA] 2015, by all accounts, were very succinct legislations, and if anything, were bound to deter the over-reach and abuses that have been attributed to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, in particular, as well as to other units of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

In October 2020, when the nation erupted in a paroxysm of #EndSARS protest with the claims and counter-claims of scores of deaths, maimed and missing protesters, immediate state response was the agreement of the country’s National Economic Council (NEC) to take steps to pacify the young demonstrators across the country who rose to protest gross human rights abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies.

A major question from the human rights community in the country included what outcomes, in state-civic conduct, might have endured if the spirit of the Anti-Torture Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act had been faithfully implemented.

Rising from its monthly meeting on October 15, 2020, NEC directed the immediate establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units.

The Council also directed that the Judicial Panels, which should be set up in all the states and the FCT should include representatives of youths, students, civil society organizations and should be chaired by respected retired State High Court Judges.

NEC further directed that State Governors should immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the States.

The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formation and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.

Members of the Special Committee would also include Representatives of Youths and Civil Society. The head of Police tactical units in each of the States would also be a member of the Committee.

Regarding the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, each State Government is to set up the Panel, chaired by a retired High Court Judge, with other members selected by the State Governor as follows:

  • Two representatives of Civil Society groups
  • One Retired Police Officer of high repute
  • One Youth Representative
  • One Student Representative
  • One Representative of the State Attorney-General and a representative from the National Human Rights Commission.

The terms of reference for the Judicial Panel is to –

  • receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings;
  • evaluate evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; and
  • recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

The Panel’s assignment should be concluded within a maximum of six (6) months, unless it shows convincing reasons why the State Governor should allow an extension.

There would also be a Human Rights Public Complaints Team of between 2 to 3 persons to receive complaints on an ongoing basis. That team would be established by the Special Committee on Security and Human Rights.

It was resolved that each State Government shall also set up such a Complaints Office to which members of the public can relate by telephone or social media channels.

It shall be the duty of the officers of the Complaints Office to liaise with the leadership of security agencies, attempt resolution of complaints or otherwise guide the complainants.

Also, NEC directs all State Governors to immediately establish a Victims Fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.

In the past weeks, state governments have been setting up panels of inquiries in their states. Some of the panels have even commenced sittings.

We believe that the panels need independent, reliable and effective media oversight.

PREMIUM TIMES is committed to giving the proceedings elaborate coverage in a manner that is easy for citizens to comprehend. All necessary information about the panels – including membership, proceedings, data documentation, multimedia elements and resolutions – will then be warehoused and accessible through the dashboard we are proposing to build.

We believe this resource centre will help hold the panels accountable while making information about the panels and their proceedings easily available to citizens.

EndSARS is a decentralised social movement, and series of mass protests against police brutality in Nigeria. The slogan calls for the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious unit of the Nigerian Police with a long record of abuses… READ MORE

Statement On The Resolution of The National Executive Council (NEC) For The Establishment of Judicial Panels of Inquiry On Police Brutality

Membership of Judicial Commission of Inquiry

SOUTH WEST

  1. Cornelius Akintayo (retd) – Chairman
  2. Dipo Ayeni (Retired Commissioner of Police)
  3. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel (representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice)
  4. Kikelomo Owolabi (Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere Ekiti Branch)
  5. Rotimi Ojomoyela (Chairperson, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Council)
  6. Jamiu Adigun (Representative, National Human Rights Commission)
  7. Adeyinka Opaleke (Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria)
  8. Akin Rotimi
  9. Caroline Fakinlede (Ekiti State Youths Representative)
  10. Omowumi Deborah (Youth Representative)
  11. Asiwaju Oladimeji (Youth Representative)
  12. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye (Ekiti State Students Representative)

Terms of reference:

  • Receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality or other related extra-judicial killings.
  • Receiving and investigating complaints of violence against individuals, police officers, and other members of the security agencies in every part of Ekiti State in the course of the protest.
  • Evaluating the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances in order to draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints received.

Date of Inauguration: October 22, 2020

Sitting location: Ado-Ekiti

  1. Justice Doris Okuwobi – Chairman
  2. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the civil society);
  3. DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired deputy inspector general of police)
  4. Patience Udoh (representing civil society).
  5. Segun Awosanya (Human rights activist)
  6. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Centre)
  7. A representative/member of the youth-led protest
  8. A representative of the National Human Rights Commission.

 

Terms of reference:

  • To listen to and take evidence from all victims or the families of victims of SARS abuse within Lagos State (somewhat akin to what the Truth and Reconciliation Committee did in some countries). This would enable all victims and their families air and vent their grievances.
  • Upon determining the compensation payable, the Judicial Panel is to immediately issue a check in favour of the victim or their dependents.
  • The judicial panel is also to determine the officers (or anyone for that matter) responsible for abusing any victim and to recommend the prosecution of such persons.
  • The panel shall also have powers to make recommendations to Government on how to ensure that the police and all security agencies never abuse the rights of citizens again.
  • The panel has the powers to compel and summon witnesses to appear before it. The State Government expects the Panel to use these powers to ensure that all necessary parties appear before the Panel to testify.

Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020

Sitting location: Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

  1. Justice Solomon Olugbemi (retd) – Chairman
  2. Mrs Oluwatosin Ogundele (Chief State Counsel at the State Ministry of Justice) – Secretary
  3. Olayinka Folarin (Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies)
  4. Omonajevwe Abiri (International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA)
  5. DIG Police Babatunde Ogunyanwo (retd)
  6. AbdulJabar Ayelagbe (Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter)
  7. Bamgbose Tomiwa (NANS Chairman, Ogun State)
  8. Aisekegbe Momodu (National Human Rights Commission – NHRC, Ogun State)

Terms of reference

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations and related extra-judicial killings in the state.
  • To evaluate evidence presented or other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusion as to the validity of the complaints and recommend compensation and other remedial measures more appropriate so that cheques can be issued
  • To determine the officers responsible for the abuse of victims and recommend their prosecution, make recommendations to the Ogun State government on how to ensure that security agencies no longer abuse the rights of our citizens.

Date of inauguration: October 17, 2020

Sitting location: Abeokuta

 

  1. Justice Salisu Adesola Sidiq (retd) High Court Judge – Chairman
  2. Mrs Banke Olobae – Representative of Civil Society Groups
  3. Ifeanyi Odilie – Representative of Civil Society Group
  4. Mr Samuel Adetuyit (retd.) Commissioner of Police
  5. Mr Oluyemi Fasipe – Youth representative
  6. Mr Leo Ologune  – Representative of the office of the state Attorney-General
  7. Sunday Oyewole – Representative of the National Human Rights Commission
  8. Mr Lanre Amuda – Secretary

Terms of reference

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings by the police in Ondo State
  • To evaluate evidence and draw a conclusion on the validity of complaints
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures; and to carry out any other assignment that may be deemed necessary pursuant to this purpose.
  • The Judicial Panel of Inquiry has six months to conclude its assignment and submit its report.

Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020

Sitting location: Akure

  1. Justice Akin Oladimeji (retd) – Chairman
  2. Kemi Bello  – (Director of Public Prosecutions, Osun State) – Secretary
  3. Wasiu Oyedokun (Civil Society Organisation)
  4. Ismail Abdul Aziz (Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria)
  5. Grace Akinola (Academia)
  6. Biodun Layonu (SAN)
  7. Abayomi Ogundele (Representative of the National Human Rights commission)
  8. Jide Akano (Retired DIG of Police)
  9. Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede (Social activist)
  10. Teslim Salaudeen (President, National Association of Osun State Students) Com. Oluwasegun Idowu (Civil Society Organisation)
  11. Abdulraman Okunade (NBA Chairperson)

Terms of reference

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations and related extrajudicial killings.
  • To evaluate evidence presented or other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints and recommend indicted police officers involved in brutality to the police authorities for appropriate discipline and prosecution as appropriate.
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate, to appease the victims of police brutality.
  • To investigate the violent attack carried out against Mr. Governor and his entourage at Olaiya Roundabout on October 17, 2020 and make appropriate recommendations.
  • The panel is expected to round off its assignment within six months.

Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020

Sitting location: Osogbo

SOUTH SOUTH

Justice Ifiok Ukana (retd) – Chairman

Mfon Edemekong – Secretary/Representative of State Attorney General

Manti Umoh – Representative of Civil Society Organisations and protesters Harris Udoh – Representative of Civil Society Organisations

Barr. Bassey Essien – Representative of the police

Barr. Omen Bassey – Youths representative

Terms of reference:

Receiving and investigating complaints of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in the state.

Evaluating and presenting evidence surrounding the circumstances and drawing conclusions as to the validity of the complaints raised

Date of inauguration: October 23, 2020

Sitting location: Uyo

      1. Justice Y.B. Ogola (retd) – Chairman
      2. Barr. Alaowei Opokuma – Secretary
      3. A.T. Ambaowei
      4. Mr Fortune Alfred Godson – Representative of civil socieites
      5. Miss Perelade Demanche – Representative of civil societies
      6. Russell Newman – Representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

       

      Terms of reference:

      • To investigate, evaluate the validity of information garnered, and make recommendations for compensation to victims as the terms of reference given by the Governor.
      • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and or related extra-judicial killing in Bayelsa State.
      • To evaluate evidence, draw conclusions and make findings on the validity of the complaints.
      • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures.

      Date of inauguration: October 28, 2020

      Sitting location: Yenogoa

    1. Justice Michael Edem (retd) – Chairman
    2. Six other members

    Terms of reference: (No record yet)

    Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020

    Sitting location: Calabar

    1. Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe – Chairman
    2. Joyce Ugbodaga – Secretary
    3. Bishop Feb Idahosa (Clergy)
    4. Francis Osayi, (ASUU)
    5. Comrade Osahon Obasuyi (NYC)
    6. Prest Aigbokhian (Civil Society)
    7. Mrs Uloaku Uzamere (NCWS)
    8. Comrade Pius Efofan (NANS)
    9. Pius Okpere (#EndSARS Movement)
    10. Comrade Kola Edokpayi (#EndSARS Movement)
    11. Mrs Felicia Monyei (Ministry of Justice)
    12. Representative of security forces

    Terms of reference:

    • To receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly, victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings.
    • To advise on compensation or restitution to the victims, or, where the victim has been killed, to the family of the victim, based on condition which shall be clearly laid out by the committee.
    • To ensure that compensation is paid within 14 days of the decision.

     

    Date of Inauguration: October 26, 2020

    Sitting location: Benin City

Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd) – Chairman

Omamuzo Erebe – Secretary.

AIG David Igbodo (retd)

Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths

Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students

Freedom Atsepoyi, representing the civil society groups

Ambassador Eris Jewo–Ibi representing the civil society groups

Nicholas Osadolor representing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Terms of reference:

To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and related extrajudicial killings.

To evaluate the evidence presented as well as other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints.

TO recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate within three months.

Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020

Sitting location: Asaba

 

  • Justice C.I.Uriri (retd) – Chairman
  • Mrs Florence Amiesimaka (FIDA)
  • Tonye Ibisiki, Esq. (Nigerian Bar Association)
  • Karl Chinedu Uchegbu (Civil Society)
  • Chijioke Ihunwo (Youth Group)
  • Rev. Richard Opara (Religious Group)
  • Mrs Bella Ebeku (Women Group)
  • Dr. George Nwaeke – Secretary)
  • Somiete Inko-Tariah (Counsel for the Commission)

Terms of reference

  • To ascertain and identify the remote and immediate causes of alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental human rights of citizens committed by officers men and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.
  • To Ascertain whether any of the officers, Men or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) involved in any acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and violation of fundamental human rights and/or any atrocities in Rivers state was sponsored, counselled and/or procured by any person, group of persons, or officer of Rivers State Government by whatever designation called.
  • To identify the person or group of persons who counselled, procured and/or sponsored alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and/or violation of rights of citizens committed by officers men and operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.
  • To identify the officers, men and operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) who carried out, committed and/ or participated in the commission of alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder and/or violation of fundamental human rights of citizens including other atrocities in Rivers State.
  • To identify the victims of the said acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights and/or committed by officers, men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.
  • To ascertain the motive if any of the officers, Men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) who participated in the commission of alleged acts of violence, torture, murder, brutality and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State.
  • To ascertain whether any of the victims of the alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities is being held in detention of custody and the identity of such victim and place of detention.
  • To ascertain if any public or private facility was damaged or confiscated by alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers state and the degree of such damage.
  • To make appropriate recommendations to Government on measures and means of preventing the occurrence of such acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights by officers, Men and/or operatives of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) in Rivers State.
  • To make appropriate recommendations on how to hold every officer and operative of the Nigeria Police force, particularly Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) involved in the alleged acts of violence, torture, brutality, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights in Rivers state to account for such acts.
  • To recommend appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on the perpetrators of the said acts of violence, torture, murder, and violation of fundamental human rights and/or other atrocities that occurred in Rivers State and/or any person whether government official or not, found to have subverted any extant law or regulation or was in re-election of duty.
  • To make other appropriate recommendations based on their findings as the commission may consider appropriate in the circumstance.
  • To submit its Report to the Governor of Rivers State within Sixty (60) days from the date of its first sitting.

Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020

Sitting location: Port Harcourt

SOUTH EAST

  1. Justice Sunday Imo – Chairman
  2. Mrs. Uzoamaka Ikonne
  3. Mr. John Nwakanma
  4. Mr. Daniel Chinagozi
  5. Mr. Zuby Ariwa
  6. Mr. Eric Ikwuagwu
  7. Bishop Sunday Onuoha
  8. Mr. John Emejor
  9. Mr. Nnanna Nwafor
  10. Mrs. Doris Ogala
  11. Mrs. Uche Nwokocha
  12. Mr. Nkemjika Nnadozie
  13. Mr. Enyinnaya Nwigwe
  14. Mrs. Anastasia Uchenna
  15. Mr. Ndubuaku Nwogu
  16. Mr. Steve Sylvanus

 

Terms of reference:

Investigating cases of extrajudicial killings by men and officers of the police force and those of other security agencies, from 2015 to date.

Investigating all forms of police brutality, extortion and intimidation from 2015 to date.

Ascertaining the immediate and remote causes of the #EndSARS protest and other grievances associated to it.

Examining the root causes of the hijack of the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums and identify those involved as well as do all other things necessary to give effect to the terms of reference including but not limited to the recommendations to government on possible compensations to ascertained victims

Date of Inauguration: October 23, 2020

Sitting location: Umuahia

  1. Justice Veronica Umeh – Chairman
  2. Dr. Uju Nwogu member, Commissioner for Youths and Creative Economy Prof Theresa Obiekezie, Commissioner for Budget and Planning.
  3. Mark Okoye, Commissioner for Lands, Bonaventure Enemali.
  4. Others are Youth Representatives from Anambra North, Innocent Nduanya
  5. Anambra Central, Nwabufo Nwankwo
  6. Anambra South, Damian Ukatu.
  7. Other representatives were Chairman Anambra National Youth Council of Nigeria, Samuel Egwuatu,
  8. Youth Leader Ohaneze Ndigbo,
  9. Chuma Okpalezeukwu
  10. other youths organisations.
  11. Representatives from various religious organisations, Traditional Rulers’ Council, and leaders of #EndSARS protesters

Terms of reference:

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or relating to torture, high-handedness, and alleged extrajudicial killings by SARS and police in the State.
  • To evaluate the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint(s).
  • To recommend appropriate sanctions and proffer solutions.
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate to the State Government.
  • To submit a report to the State Government within one (1) month.

Date of inauguration: October 16, 2020

Sitting location: Awka

  1. Justice Alloy Nwankwo (retd) – Chairman
  2. Emmanuel Onwe(Esq) – Secretary,
  3. AIG Kelvin Opoke (retd)
  4. Igwe Uche
  5. Olisa Nwuruku
  6. Emmanuel Obasi
  7. Barr Louisa Nwebonyi
  8. Christopher Okorie

Inauguration: October 20, 2020

Sitting location: Abakaliki

  1. Justice Kingsley Ude (retd) – Chairman, the founding Director of Women’s Aid Collective (WACOL)
  2. Prof. Joy Ezeilo
  3. Comrade Osmond Ugwu as members representing the Civil Society Organisations.
  4. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ikechukwu Odokoro (retd)
  5. Charles Ogbu – Representative of the youth
  6. Comrade Stephen Ani, Students’ Union President, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN).
  7. Dr. Valentine Madubuko – State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Enugu State
  8. Mr Onochie Obuna, representing the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice -Secretary

Terms of reference:

  • To receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings
  • To evaluate the evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint(s)
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

Date of Inauguration: October 22, 2020

Sitting location: Enugu

The 17 members of the Imo State Judicial Commission on inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings

  1. Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe (retd) – Chairman
  2. Isaac Oguzie  – Secretary
  3. Representative of the National Youth Council
  4. Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).
  5. Representative of the Nigeria Labour Congress
  6. Representative of National Council of Women Society, among others.

Terms of reference

To investigate all human rights abuses and brutality as well as extra judicial killings perpetrated by SARS in the past in Imo State, if any.

To invite and take evidences from all victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, including from their families and friends.

To create friendly atmosphere that will allow the public to come forward and present their grievances, adding that the Panel should on its own compel witnesses in one form or the other to appear before it.

To evaluate all cases presented before them and make recommendations to government on where compensations should be paid and also determine the appropriate punishment for the police officers or members of the disbanded SARS that committed such crime, where necessary.

To identify all those who have made claims of police brutality, investigate them and make appropriate recommendations, including possible compensations and sanctions.

To examine existing police structures in the country, including the remuneration regime and makes recommendations for comprehensive reforms in the police to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020

Sitting location: Imo State High Court, Owerri.

NORTH WEST

  1. Justice David Shiri Wyom (retd) – Chairman
    AIG Lawal Tanko (retd)
  2. Rebecca Sako John – Representative of Civil Society Organisation
  3. Mustapha Jumare – Representative of Civil Society Organisation
  4. Yakubu Umar Ibrahim – Students’ representative
  5. Nathaniel Sheyi Bagudu – Youth representative
  6. Inna Binta Audu – Representative of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
  7. Hajara Jibrin Abubakar – Representative of the Attorney-General of Kaduna State

Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020

Sitting location: General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna

No Records Yet

  1. Justice Abbas AbdulLahi Bawale – Chairman
  2. Alhaji Ibrahim M. Daku of the Governor’s Office – Secretary
  3. Two gender-based representatives from the Civil Society Organisations
  4. One representative of students
  5. State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Terms of reference

To investigate and determine the constitutionality and the lawfulness of the arrest, detention, interrogation, recovery and confiscation, and asses the extend of injury and damage caused to lives and properties resulting from SARS operation in Katsina State.

To identify officers and men of SARS directly or indirectly involved in the excesses, including extra-judicial actions and ascertain the roles played by such officers and men of SARS and individuals instigating, aiding or abetting such extra-judicial actions.

To make specific recommendations as to what appropriate action to be taking on those found responsible for the excesses and extra-judicial actions.

To recommend long and short-term measures to prevent further occurrence of such excesses and extra-judicial actions and the forms and manner of assistance, compensation or aid for the victims of the excesses and extra-judicial actions and the families of the victims.

Date of inauguration: October 21, 2020

Sitting location: Katsina

No records yet

No Records Yet

No Records Yet

No Records Yet

NORTH CENTRAL

  1. Justice Adam Onum (retd) – Chairman
  2. Josephine Habba
  3. Moses Asoo, Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogboji (retd)
  4. Ityonongu Mark
  5. Joshua Tiv
  6. Joshua Tyoyer
  7. Edward Yange – Secretary

Terms of reference:

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations or related extra-judicial killings.
  • To evaluate the evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate among other things.

Date of Inauguration: October 21, 2020

Sitting location: Makurdi

Inaugurated: October 21, 2020

Sitting location: FCT, Abuja

Set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)

Membership: 11

Names of members:

Justice Suleiman Galadima, retired Justice of the Supreme Court (Chairman)

Abdulrahaman Yakubu

Yemi Ademolakun

Chioma Chuka

Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa

Tijani Mohammed

Dr. Uju Agomoh

Ibrahim Lamorde (Deputy Inspector General of Police)

Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni

Feyikemi Abudu

John Aikpokpo Martins

Hilary Ogbonna (Secretary)

Representatives of:

  1. Police
  2. State Security Service
  3. National Security and Defence Corps
  4. National Human Rights Commission
  5. Kwara State Ministry of Justice
  6. Nigerian Bar Association
  7. Office of Public Defender and Citizens Rights Commission (PDCRC) Kogi State

Terms of reference: (No record yet)

Date of inauguration: October 17, 2020

Sitting location: Lokoja

  1. Justice Tunde Garba – Chairman
  2. AIG Issa Ojibara (retd)
  3. Ronke Adeyemi
  4. Fatia Audu
  5. Kaothar Adeyi
  6. Jumoke Olaoye
  7. Idris Gana
  8. Nafisat Buge,
  9. Hassan Yusuf Adio
  10. Shuaib AbdulGaniyu (Assistant Director (General Services) in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government) – Secretary

 

Terms of reference

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights abuses, violations and or extrajudicial killings.
  • To evaluate the evidence presented/surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints; and,
  • Recommend compensations, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate.

Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020

Sitting location: Ilorin

  1. Justice Badamasi Maina (retd) –  Chairman
    Nawani Aboki
  2. HRH Lawrence Ayi
  3. DCP Alakakpu Shaibu
  4. Sani Chia Nor
  5. Mrs Aisha Idoma (NCWS)
  6. Felix Dza – Secretary

Terms of reference:

  • To receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings;
  • To evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of complaints; and
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures.
  • The Commission is given six months from the date of its inaugural sitting to complete its assignment.

 

Date of Inauguration: October 20, 2020

Sitting location: Lafia

  1. Justice Ishaku Usman  – Chairman  
  2. Abdulrahim Tariq – Secretary
  3. Dan Azumi Job Doma (retd)
  4. Mr Adamu Usman
  5. Mrs Abiola James  – Ministry of Justice
  6. Malam Nuhu Mohammed – National Human Rights Commission
  7. Bello Barau Sheriff – Civil Society Organisation
  8. Isah Aliyu Panti – NBA representative
  9. Bukhari Yakubu Yarima – Representative of Civil Society Organisation
  10. Lawal Abdulkadir Abugi  – Students’ representatives
  11. Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim Kuchi

Terms of reference

  • To investigate any complaints of Police brutality, abuse of Human Rights and other extrajudicial acts by the disbanded SARS.
  • To determine the nature of the acts of brutality, and level of violation of Human Rights committed by the dissolved squad.
  • To make recommendations on positive reforms to be taken and policies to be developed and implemented to ensure that acts that may have led to violations are prevented in future among others.

Date of inauguration: October 23, 2020

Sitting location: Minna

  1. Justice Philomena Lot (retd) – Chairman
  2. Garba Patrick (retd)
  3. Mr. Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth representative)
  4. Mrs.  Rauta Dakok (Representative of the Attorney General’s Office)
  5. Mrs. Kiyempia Mafuyai (Representative of the National Human Rights Commission)
  6. Dr. John Jinung (Representative of civil societies)
  7. Fatimah Suleiman (Representative of civil societies)

Terms of reference

  • To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings
  • To evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of complaints
  • To recommend compensation and other remedial measures.
  • The committee is expected to carry out its assignment within six months and submit its report.

Date of inauguration: October 18, 2020

Sitting location: Jos

NORTH EAST

  1. Justice Adamu Hobon (retd) – Chairman
  2. Permanent Secretary Security – Secretary
  3. AIG Ibrahim Baba Ahmed (retd)
  4. Barr. Samuel Yaumande (Solicitor General) Representing Ministry of Justice
  5. His Lordship Bishop Japheth Tonmwaso, representing of CAN
  6. Alhaji Wakili Usman Ibrahim, representative of MCN
  7. Grace Mamza representative of National Human Rights Commission
  8. James Kamale, President SUG MAUTECH, Yola, representing students
  9. Ambassador Ajeni Delo, representative of youth organisations,
  10. Barr. Nafisatu Bala, Red Cross Society of Nigeria (RCSN), representative of civil society
  11. Hajiya Tanee Kabiru Bitoko, NCWS, representative of civil society

 

Terms of reference:

Receiving and investigating complaints on police brutality or related extra-judicial killings

Evaluating evidence and establish nature of the abuses

Establishing whether or not there are individuals in custody and reason why they are kept in custody, establish whether they have been arraigned in court as well as establish how many died in custody.

Establishing incidences of financial and material extortions, damages caused and determine any compensation to be paid to the victims or their relations.

Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020

Sitting location: Yola

  1. Justice Habibu Idris (retd) – Chairman
  2. Hamisu Makama – Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi Chapter
  3. Representative of National Human Right Commission State (NHRC) Representative of FIDA, Bauchi State
  4. Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi State
  5. Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Bauchi
  6. Representative of National Council of Women Society, Bauchi State
  7. (NCWS) Representative of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Bauchi
  8. State Representative of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Bauchi Sate
  9. Representative of NACCIMA, Bauchi State
  10. Representative of Miyetti Allah Kautel Hore, Bauchi State
  11. Representative of Miyetti Allah MACBAN, Bauchi State
  12. Representative of NURTW, Bauchi State Comrade Mohammed Nasiru
  13. Umar ATBU representative NUBASS
  14. Representative of the Attorney-General/Commissioner of Justice

Terms of reference:

  • Receiving complaints and petitions from members of the public
  • Identifying the culprits and proffering recommendations to the government
  • Has six months to submit its report

 

Date of inauguration: October 28, 2020

Sitting location: Bauchi

No records yet

  1. Justice Sa’ad Muhammad (retd) – Chairman
  2. Abdussalam Muhammad – Secretary
  3. Barr. Ibrahim M. Attahir
  4. CP Stephen A. Audu (retd)
  5. Barr. Ayuba Mohammed Shamsudeen
  6. Barr. Caleb Ubale
  7. Barr. Haruna Yelma
  8. Amb. Ibrahim Yusuf
  9. Barr. Elizabeth Jalo Okochie
  10. Aliyu Sa’ad Hassan
  11. Dudu Mamman Manuga
  12. Com. Alamin Ibrahim Mohammad

Terms of reference

To receive and investigate complaints from victims or the families of victims and members of the public of allegations of human rights violations by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police unit or security agency in Gombe State.

To identify personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police unit or security agency in Gombe State responsible for violating the human rights of any person and to recommend to appropriate Federal or State Government agencies appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on any personnel responsible for violating the human rights of any person in Gombe State.

To identify persons or group of persons who counselled, procured or sponsored acts of violation of human rights committed by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police units or security agency in Gombe State and to recommend sanctions or remedial measures against such person or group of persons.

Date of inauguration: October 31, 2020

Sitting location: Gombe

  1. Justice Christopher D. Awubra – Chairman
  2. CSP Shawulu Kaboson
  3. Dr. Joseph Gimba
  4. Barr. Aminu Adamu Sabo
  5. Karkaji Dan Adi
  6. Mr Samuel Taro
  7. Yakubu Garpha Usman
  8. Representative of Students union
  9. Representative of CAN
  10. Representative of Muslim Council
  11. Barr. Elihu Pheedami Eskenah – Help desk officer for complaints and petitions.

Terms of Reference:

  • To examine the causes of persistent and rampant cases of Police brutality and killings in Taraba State and in Nigeria as a whole from the perspective of the institutional weaknesses of the Police, perception of the general public about role of the Police, and psychological disposition of the individual Police officer.
  • To ascertain the extent of the intervention of the Judiciary (Courts) in reducing the frequent cases of Police brutality and killings in the State.
  • To identify lapses in our legal system, if any, that aid Police brutality and killings in Taraba State and recommend appropriate amendments.
  • To identify the Police officers and men of other Security Agencies involved in Police brutality and killings in Taraba State.
  • To ascertain the total and actual number of victims of Police brutality and killings in the State.
  • Make recommendations to the State Government on the modalities for the establishment of Victims Support Fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving Victims.
  • Ascertain the amount of compensation payable to surviving Victims or their heirs in the case of persons who died as a result of Police brutality and killings.
  • Make recommendations to the State Government on modalities for the establishment of the State-based Special Security Committee.
  • Make recommendations to the State Government on modalities for the establishment of the State-based Human Rights Committee.
  • Make recommendations to the State Government on the establishment of the Special Committee on the new Police Tactical Units and all other Security Agencies in the State.
  • Make recommendations on how best Police formations and other Security Agencies in the State shall consistently protect human rights.
  • Consider any other Matter that is incidental to these Terms of Reference and make further recommendations of measures that will assist government in tackling Police brutality and killings in future in the State and the country as a whole.

Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020

Sitting location: State secretariat Conference Hall of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

No Records Yet

Over 2600 petitions submitted to Judicial Panels of Inquiry across Nigeria.

