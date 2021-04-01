Lekki Tollgate Shooting: U.S. yet to confirm number of people killed – Report
Premium Times conceived and is implementing this project to enable it to build and populate a dashboard that will serve as a resource hub for the ongoing inquiries on police brutality across the country.
The project will also enable Premium Times to deliver a comprehensive, data-driven and analytical coverage of the proceedings of the panels across the country. We believe that this kind of digital platform will effectively hold the government accountable to its promises while documenting for citizens, researchers and governments the ongoing effort to reform the police and other law enforcement agencies in ways that make them operate efficiently and with consistent respect for human rights.
The goal of this project is to support our documentation and reporting efforts as Nigeria’s federal and state governments inaugurate panels of inquiries to investigate cases of police brutality in a process expected to culminate in a comprehensive reform of the police, other law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.
We believe that this project will further enhance the independent, investigative, journalism of Premium Times which is primarily dedicated to deepening respect for human rights, public sector accountability, promoting good governance, inclusive service delivery, civic engagement, resource governance as well as anti-corruption and democratic governance in Nigeria.
In 2017 the Nigerian National Assembly domesticated the Convention Against Torture (UNCAT), 30 years after it became a treaty law, via The Anti-torture Act (ATA) 2017. The ATA patches yawning gaps in hitherto existing legal regimes regarding police violence and extrajudicial violence. The law explicitly made the right to freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, criminalizing torture and protecting victims and witnesses of torture.
One year after the ATA the National Assembly also moved to pass the Administration of Criminal Justice Act [ACJA] 2015, but again this was after 34 years of the passage of the African Bill of Rights was ratified. Again like the ATA before it, the ACJA sought to criminalise the impunity of law enforcement excesses, as well as the abuses and treatments that form the core of public concerns and complaints against policing and detention culture in the country.
Both the Anti-Torture Act [ATA] 2017 and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act [ACJA] 2015, by all accounts, were very succinct legislations, and if anything, were bound to deter the over-reach and abuses that have been attributed to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police, in particular, as well as to other units of the country’s law enforcement agencies.
In October 2020, when the nation erupted in a paroxysm of #EndSARS protest with the claims and counter-claims of scores of deaths, maimed and missing protesters, immediate state response was the agreement of the country’s National Economic Council (NEC) to take steps to pacify the young demonstrators across the country who rose to protest gross human rights abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies.
A major question from the human rights community in the country included what outcomes, in state-civic conduct, might have endured if the spirit of the Anti-Torture Act and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act had been faithfully implemented.
Rising from its monthly meeting on October 15, 2020, NEC directed the immediate establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry across the country to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extrajudicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved SARS and other police units.
The Council also directed that the Judicial Panels, which should be set up in all the states and the FCT should include representatives of youths, students, civil society organizations and should be chaired by respected retired State High Court Judges.
NEC further directed that State Governors should immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the States.
The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formation and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.
Members of the Special Committee would also include Representatives of Youths and Civil Society. The head of Police tactical units in each of the States would also be a member of the Committee.
Regarding the Judicial Panel of Inquiry, each State Government is to set up the Panel, chaired by a retired High Court Judge, with other members selected by the State Governor as follows:
The terms of reference for the Judicial Panel is to –
The Panel’s assignment should be concluded within a maximum of six (6) months, unless it shows convincing reasons why the State Governor should allow an extension.
There would also be a Human Rights Public Complaints Team of between 2 to 3 persons to receive complaints on an ongoing basis. That team would be established by the Special Committee on Security and Human Rights.
It was resolved that each State Government shall also set up such a Complaints Office to which members of the public can relate by telephone or social media channels.
It shall be the duty of the officers of the Complaints Office to liaise with the leadership of security agencies, attempt resolution of complaints or otherwise guide the complainants.
Also, NEC directs all State Governors to immediately establish a Victims Fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.
In the past weeks, state governments have been setting up panels of inquiries in their states. Some of the panels have even commenced sittings.
We believe that the panels need independent, reliable and effective media oversight.
PREMIUM TIMES is committed to giving the proceedings elaborate coverage in a manner that is easy for citizens to comprehend. All necessary information about the panels – including membership, proceedings, data documentation, multimedia elements and resolutions – will then be warehoused and accessible through the dashboard we are proposing to build.
We believe this resource centre will help hold the panels accountable while making information about the panels and their proceedings easily available to citizens.
Terms of reference:
Date of Inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Ado-Ekiti
Terms of reference:
Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020
Sitting location: Lagos Court of Arbitration, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 17, 2020
Sitting location: Abeokuta
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020
Sitting location: Akure
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Osogbo
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Osogbo
Justice Ifiok Ukana (retd) – Chairman
Mfon Edemekong – Secretary/Representative of State Attorney General
Manti Umoh – Representative of Civil Society Organisations and protesters Harris Udoh – Representative of Civil Society Organisations
Barr. Bassey Essien – Representative of the police
Barr. Omen Bassey – Youths representative
Terms of reference:
Receiving and investigating complaints of alleged police brutality, human rights violations and extrajudicial killings in the state.
Evaluating and presenting evidence surrounding the circumstances and drawing conclusions as to the validity of the complaints raised
Date of inauguration: October 23, 2020
Sitting location: Uyo
Terms of reference:
Date of inauguration: October 28, 2020
Sitting location: Yenogoa
Terms of reference: (No record yet)
Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Calabar
Terms of reference:
Date of Inauguration: October 26, 2020
Sitting location: Benin City
Justice Celestina Ogisi (retd) – Chairman
Omamuzo Erebe – Secretary.
AIG David Igbodo (retd)
Harrison Gwamnishu representing the youths
Comrade Godwin Oyovweadjebore representing students
Freedom Atsepoyi, representing the civil society groups
Ambassador Eris Jewo–Ibi representing the civil society groups
Nicholas Osadolor representing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
Terms of reference:
To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and related extrajudicial killings.
To evaluate the evidence presented as well as other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints.
TO recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate within three months.
Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020
Sitting location: Asaba
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Port Harcourt
Terms of reference:
Investigating cases of extrajudicial killings by men and officers of the police force and those of other security agencies, from 2015 to date.
Investigating all forms of police brutality, extortion and intimidation from 2015 to date.
Ascertaining the immediate and remote causes of the #EndSARS protest and other grievances associated to it.
Examining the root causes of the hijack of the hitherto peaceful #EndSARS protest by hoodlums and identify those involved as well as do all other things necessary to give effect to the terms of reference including but not limited to the recommendations to government on possible compensations to ascertained victims
Date of Inauguration: October 23, 2020
Sitting location: Umuahia
Terms of reference:
Date of inauguration: October 16, 2020
Sitting location: Awka
Inauguration: October 20, 2020
Sitting location: Abakaliki
Terms of reference:
Date of Inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: Enugu
The 17 members of the Imo State Judicial Commission on inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings
Terms of reference
To investigate all human rights abuses and brutality as well as extra judicial killings perpetrated by SARS in the past in Imo State, if any.
To invite and take evidences from all victims of police brutality and extra-judicial killings, including from their families and friends.
To create friendly atmosphere that will allow the public to come forward and present their grievances, adding that the Panel should on its own compel witnesses in one form or the other to appear before it.
To evaluate all cases presented before them and make recommendations to government on where compensations should be paid and also determine the appropriate punishment for the police officers or members of the disbanded SARS that committed such crime, where necessary.
To identify all those who have made claims of police brutality, investigate them and make appropriate recommendations, including possible compensations and sanctions.
To examine existing police structures in the country, including the remuneration regime and makes recommendations for comprehensive reforms in the police to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.
Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020
Sitting location: Imo State High Court, Owerri.
Date of inauguration: October 19, 2020
Sitting location: General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna
Terms of reference
To investigate and determine the constitutionality and the lawfulness of the arrest, detention, interrogation, recovery and confiscation, and asses the extend of injury and damage caused to lives and properties resulting from SARS operation in Katsina State.
To identify officers and men of SARS directly or indirectly involved in the excesses, including extra-judicial actions and ascertain the roles played by such officers and men of SARS and individuals instigating, aiding or abetting such extra-judicial actions.
To make specific recommendations as to what appropriate action to be taking on those found responsible for the excesses and extra-judicial actions.
To recommend long and short-term measures to prevent further occurrence of such excesses and extra-judicial actions and the forms and manner of assistance, compensation or aid for the victims of the excesses and extra-judicial actions and the families of the victims.
Date of inauguration: October 21, 2020
Sitting location: Katsina
Terms of reference:
Date of Inauguration: October 21, 2020
Sitting location: Makurdi
Inaugurated: October 21, 2020
Sitting location: FCT, Abuja
Set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)
Membership: 11
Names of members:
Justice Suleiman Galadima, retired Justice of the Supreme Court (Chairman)
Abdulrahaman Yakubu
Yemi Ademolakun
Chioma Chuka
Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa
Tijani Mohammed
Dr. Uju Agomoh
Ibrahim Lamorde (Deputy Inspector General of Police)
Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni
Feyikemi Abudu
John Aikpokpo Martins
Hilary Ogbonna (Secretary)
Representatives of:
Terms of reference: (No record yet)
Date of inauguration: October 17, 2020
Sitting location: Lokoja
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020
Sitting location: Ilorin
Terms of reference:
Date of Inauguration: October 20, 2020
Sitting location: Lafia
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 23, 2020
Sitting location: Minna
Terms of reference
Date of inauguration: October 18, 2020
Sitting location: Jos
Terms of reference:
Receiving and investigating complaints on police brutality or related extra-judicial killings
Evaluating evidence and establish nature of the abuses
Establishing whether or not there are individuals in custody and reason why they are kept in custody, establish whether they have been arraigned in court as well as establish how many died in custody.
Establishing incidences of financial and material extortions, damages caused and determine any compensation to be paid to the victims or their relations.
Date of inauguration: October 20, 2020
Sitting location: Yola
Terms of reference:
Date of inauguration: October 28, 2020
Sitting location: Bauchi
Terms of reference
To receive and investigate complaints from victims or the families of victims and members of the public of allegations of human rights violations by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police unit or security agency in Gombe State.
To identify personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police unit or security agency in Gombe State responsible for violating the human rights of any person and to recommend to appropriate Federal or State Government agencies appropriate sanctions, punishment or other penalties to be imposed on any personnel responsible for violating the human rights of any person in Gombe State.
To identify persons or group of persons who counselled, procured or sponsored acts of violation of human rights committed by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and any other Nigeria Police units or security agency in Gombe State and to recommend sanctions or remedial measures against such person or group of persons.
Date of inauguration: October 31, 2020
Sitting location: Gombe
Terms of Reference:
Date of inauguration: October 22, 2020
Sitting location: State secretariat Conference Hall of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
