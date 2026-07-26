Olawale Adekoya, the saxophonist of Fuji music star Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde, has apologised to Nigerians over his principal’s viral remarks about his alleged baby mama, Ogechi Eleana, and her daughter, Azizat.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Kwam 1 came under fire after he described the pregnancy Ms Eleana said she had for him, which resulted in the birth of the now 12-year-old, as an “unnecessary and free gift.”

The 69-year-old made the remarks during his performance at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Onikate of Ikate, Lateef Adams, while responding to allegations that he had abandoned his responsibilities towards Azizat.

Reacting to the criticism and backlash against Kwam 1, Mr Adekoya said in a video posted on his TikTok page on Sunday that he accepted full responsibility for the viral “unnecessary pregnancy” song controversy.

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Clarification

He explained that he interpreted the drum rhythm, known as alujo, which many people associated with the ongoing paternity controversy involving Kwam 1.

He said, “On this particular day that the incident happened, I won’t lie to you, from the beginning of that show, Alhaji was in a very good mood with the band. Everybody was happy; he was dashing us money, so everybody was excited. It was an endless fun moment for us when the beats came up again during the exciting moment.

“I told Alhaji that this is the interpretation of the beats now. So out of that excitement, he was really shocked, and to be honest, this is why I’m making this video, because Alhaji knew nothing about this. He was not involved in the interpretation; he never told us anything, and he didn’t put any words in our mouths. So that was why he was really shocked.”

“Not referring to anybody”

Additionally, Mr Adekoya said the rhythm had been part of the band’s repertoire for years before band members recently began giving it different playful interpretations.

He explained that Kwam 1’s drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, created the beat after rejoining the band, adding that it initially had no specific meaning or interpretation.

Mr Adekoya also said the rhythm emerged spontaneously out of excitement and insisted it was never intended as a reference to, or an attempt to offend, anyone.

“We were not laughing because of the mother and the daughter. We were not referring to anybody. It was just a fun moment. It was totally harmless and not intentional. So that’s why I’m making this video to apologise and take full responsibility for whatever happened that day.

“Whatever reactions we’re getting online now are expected because it happened at a very sensitive period, and we are very sorry about it on behalf of the percussionist and the whole band. We are very sorry about it, and to everyone who was also disappointed, please, we are very sorry”, said Mr Adekoya.

No pressure

According to Mr Adekoya, Kwam 1 neither created nor promoted the interpretation, nor was he mocking Ms Eleana or Azizat.

The saxophonist, who apologised on behalf of the band’s percussionists and other members, said no one compelled him to record the video.

He said, “We are very sorry, and I pray God restores peace and happiness to everybody involved. I truly hope the explanation clears up the misunderstanding and everything.

“Please, I’m not doing this video out of threat or prayer because I wasn’t pressured to do any video. I’m doing this with all honesty. We had different versions of this alujo. We had different versions of it, but we accept the fact that it came at the wrong time.”

Before apology

Before Mr Adekoya’s apology video, Nigerians, especially netizens, criticised him on social media.

They slammed the singer for publicly mocking the young girl and her mother, instead of addressing the matter maturely.

Irresponsibility

Facebook user Dayo Ajibola, a legal practitioner, described Kwam 1’s statement on the allegations as irresponsible.

“To ba loyun koyun, Saara ni” is a very irresponsible statement for a 70-year-old man to make and even extremely bad as an influencer via his music.

“Do you know how many young men will tailor their lifestyle after such trash orientation? A 70-year-old man should fear God more”, he said while cautioning the singer.

Another Facebook user, Oluwakayode Ogundamisi, who described himself as a commentator on Nigerian and international affairs, said Kwam 1’s response did not surprise him.

Mr Ogundamisi wrote, “Why is everyone pretending to be surprised by KWAM 1 and his irresponsible song? Men like him are too often given undeserved respect by greedy vultures who will chase wealth at any cost. Worse still, this reflects a deeper cultural malaise.

“While many parents fight with every fibre of their being to remain involved in their children’s lives, this man, who aspired to become the Awujale of Ijebuland, chooses instead to publicly mock his own offspring, a child who is simply a product of his own actions and recklessness.”