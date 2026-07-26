Former manager of Fuji music star Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde, Ayo Shonaiya, has defended the singer amid the ongoing paternity controversy, claiming many women intentionally seek to have children with him.

Mr Shonaiya made the remarks in an X post on Sunday, after Ogechi Eleana claimed the Fuji musician fathered and abandoned her 12-year-old daughter, prompting widespread debate on social media.

According to him, many people discussing the controversy fail to understand the reality surrounding Kwam 1’s life and the attention he receives from women.

“Wasiu Ayinde is an enigma. People who have never been around him don’t know how his life is. He is a ‘Chosen One’. Women line up just to be noticed by him, want to get pregnant by him and have his offspring. I have seen this with my own eyes, “ he said.

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Women willingness

He argued that public attention has focused almost entirely on Kwam 1, while overlooking what he described as the willingness of some women to have children with the Fuji star.

He said, “Everyone is talking about him and commenting. But do we wonder about the women who willingly and knowingly want to have children for this man? Why? Because they want a child with his bloodline. It really is like a ‘souvenir’. It’s crazy.”

Mr Shonaiya further claimed that some women were still hoping to have children with the singer.

“I promise you, as we speak, there are still some women out there who are waiting for their ‘turn’ to get pregnant by him.

“This is his reality. His world is different. He is not an ordinary human being. Only people who have been around him for a considerable period will understand what I’m saying,” he claimed.

Kwam 1

The singer later responded publicly during a performance but did not directly address the paternity claim.

While addressing the allegations during his performance at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Onikate of Ikate, Lateef Adams, the singer, described the pregnancy as an “unnecessary and free gift.”

His remarks drew fire from Nigerians, many of whom criticised and slammed him for publicly mocking Ms Eleana and her daughter.

Meanwhile, Kwam 1’s saxophonist, Olawale Adekoya, defended the remarks and apologised to Nigerians.

This newspaper earlier reported that Mr Adekoya clarified they were not referring to Ms Eleana and her daughter, noting that the rhythm had emerged spontaneously out of excitement and was never an attempt to offend anyone.

According to him, Kwam 1 had not known the meaning or interpretation his drummer, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, had given the rhythm until that day.