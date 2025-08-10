To revive Nigeria’s reading culture and promote literacy, Naija ReadFest has officially announced its decision to attempt a Guinness World Record for the ‘longest read-aloud marathon by a team’.

The campaign, slated to be held in Lagos, will feature five marathon readers, from Nigeria’s geopolitical regions, who will jointly engage in 424 hours of continuous reading over 18 days.

The Guinness World Record event for the longest is scheduled for 12 to 30 August, with the unveiling session on 12 August.

The team includes Kingsley Sintim as the team lead, John Obot as the technical lead, Hope Garba for literacy and talent management, Johnson Ogundele for project management, and Blessing Archibong for operations and planning.

According to the organisers of the record-breaking event, the attempt’s success will surpass the current record of 365 hours set in 2011 by the Dominican Republic’s Ministerio de la Juventud.

“We are anticipating 100,000 unique visitors to the venue of the record attempt, 30 million reach via social media and mainstream media,” the organisers said.

Marathon goals

Far beyond a record-breaking feat, the organisers described the event as a national literacy campaign to unite stakeholders across Nigeria’s literary ecosystem, celebrate homegrown authors, and promote cultural diversity.

“By showcasing the endurance and passion of our reading marathoners, we aim to reignite a fervour for reading across Nigeria. ReadFest will proudly spotlight Nigeria’s unity by featuring readers representing major tribes who come together to pursue a shared goal.

“Throughout Naija ReadFest, we will showcase the works of over 50 exceptional Nigerian authors, including our own Inioluwa, cutting across diverse genres, promoting a deeper appreciation for our homegrown literary gems.

“Sponsors, partners, and associates will be able to reach a decent number of enthusiastic youths and other target clients with their brand insight and information on products and services,” they added.

Event features

The event will feature works from over 50 Nigerian authors spanning diverse genres, including writings by Inioluwa, alongside performances and activities that blend literature with other art forms. Attendees can expect live jazz sessions, cultural showcase evenings in indigenous languages, family storytelling circles, and a flash fiction writing contest.

Additionally, workshops on community library design, literary blogging, and social media engagement will be held. These target platforms, like BookTok and Bookstagram, further amplify the programme.

Policy roundtables will also convene educators, authors, and government stakeholders to address literacy challenges and push for sustainable reading culture policies.

Sponsored opportunities

The campaign offers tiered literary sponsorships, starting at N7.5 million, N10 million, and N15 million for silver, Gold, and platinum partners, respectively. These sponsorships come with benefits ranging from prime branding placement to partner CEO reading slots during the marathon.

Sponsors can reach a large youth audience, network with industry players, and support a cause with long-term cultural and educational impact.

The ReadFest team noted that the attempt will leave lasting benefits, including increased book sales, greater national pride in Nigerian literature, and potential policy shifts favouring literacy development.

“This is more than a record attempt; it’s a defining moment for Nigeria’s cultural and educational future. Together, we will read our way into history and transform Nigeria’s reading culture forever,” the organisers reiterated.