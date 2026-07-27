Not deciding is not a way out. If you do not take control of your decisions, life and circumstances will decide for you, and you may not like the outcome.

Your life becomes the product of your decisions. There are people who avoid taking decisions. When faced with difficult or complex situations, they choose to delay, ignore, or completely avoid deciding.

But avoiding a decision is still a decision. It is a decision not to act. And that comes with consequences.

When you refuse to take a decision, you are indirectly allowing others or circumstances to decide for you. And the truth is, most people who make decisions for others often do so on the basis of their own interests, not yours.

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People naturally think about themselves first. So when you do not take responsibility for your decisions, you place your life in the hands of others, and your outcome becomes dependent on their choices.

In life, those who fail to decide become shaped by circumstances. And circumstances do not negotiate, and they do not consider your personal interests. That is why indecision is dangerous.

Not deciding is not a way out. If you do not take control of your decisions, life and circumstances will decide for you, and you may not like the outcome.

So take responsibility. Make your decisions.

Shape your direction. Because when you decide, you take control of your future.

For the love of God, church and nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine until recently.