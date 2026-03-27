The cool, humid air at the New Jos Stadium had things under control as Day 1 of MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Jos welcomed an array of exciting events, with the 100m and 400m events taking centre stage.

Esther Okon won the first track final of MTN CHAMPS Jos Season 4, racing to a Season’s Best (SB) of 53.61s to steal the women’s 400m title. Following closely was MTN’s Toheebat Jimoh, who ran an SB of 53.88s to finish 2nd, crossing the line ahead of her teammate, Miracle Uwem Donald, who settled for 3rd with a time of 54.27s.

Team MTN’s Ezekiel Asuquo eased through to post the swiftest time in the men’s 400m heats in 47.43s, ahead of Mfoniso Frank (47.66s) and Pelumi Emmanuel (48.37s).

Dynamic Kaduna’s Faustina Obi was the only athlete to go sub-56 in the heats of the Youth Girls 400m. She ran a Personal Best (PB) of 55.73s, dusting the field as Chioma Edet of Vision High (57.09s) and Oluchi Ezeh (57.19s) occupied the next fastest times.

Team MTN’s Michael Aniche is hoping to emerge champion in the subsequent legs of MTN CHAMPS Season 4 after his victory in Calabar.

He ran a steady 49.22s to lead the charge in the men’s Junior heats in front of his teammate Prosper Ushie (49.86s) and Chinedu Victor from Coach Felix Foundation (50.13s).

Team MTN’s Chizoba Onyemauwa, Patience Shepnan and Calista Yunana posted the top three times in the Youth Girls’ 400m. Nuhu Bamiyan, Zikirullah Ibrahim and Abudmalik Aliyu topped the Boys’ division.

The women’s junior 100m is gaining momentum to become one of the competition’s highlights. Chigozie Rosemary Nwankwo of NUT led the event with a marginal wind-assisted PB of 11.46s (+2.1). Her teammate and defending champion Miracle Ezechukwu cruised in her round to stop the clock at 11.55s, while MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo ran an SB of 11.84s.

MTN’s Emmanuel Akolo, who won the Youth Boys 100m and 200m in Calabar, opted to compete in the Junior category in Jos. He currently leads the men’s 100m in 10.89s ahead of his teammates Alvin Onyeama (10.90s) and Abdulfatah Oduwole (10.99s).

Okechukwu Ezeh clocked a PB of 10.56s to head the senior men’s 100m heats ahead of Okisamen Divine favour (10.58s) and Kabiru Mohammed (10.62s)

It was a tie in the Youth Girls 100m division, as Bernice Onoriode and Rebecca Enilolobo posted identical times of 12.39s. Bakare Rofiat and Joanna Udoh had the next two best times in the category.

MTN’s Fervent Edet was miles ahead of the field in the Youth Boys 100m heats, clocking a massive PB of 11.13s, positioning himself as the heavy favourite in the final. Matthew Ngowu and Daniel Egah were 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Attach Boyi recorded the quickest time in the Cadet Boys (13.34s) ahead of Hamisu Muhammad (13.40s) and Mohammed Khalid (13.46s).

Nantap Zachariah was the top qualifier in the Cadet Girls, racing to a PB of 14.36s over Isabel Ibrahim Majida (14.64s) and Acelynn Alex (14.78s).