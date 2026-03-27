For Yira Sor, the journey to the Super Eagles is not defined by timing; but by destiny, gratitude, and readiness.

Nigeria’s newest invitee has finally stepped into the national spotlight, earning his first-ever call-up to the Super Eagles, a moment he describes not as overdue or premature, but simply as an honour fulfilled .

“Whether it’s late or early, the most important thing to me is playing for Nigeria and representing my country.” Sor said while speaking to the Super Eagles media team in Turkiye

“You know, it’s such an opportunity that I don’t count on when it comes, whether it’s coming at the early stage of my career or the late stage, but representing Nigeria is something I find to be a great honor,” he added.

A call that stopped everything

For many players, a first national team call-up is unforgettable. For Sor, it was deeply personal; spiritual even.

“When I got the call, the first thing I did was to go on my knees and say, thanks to God, because it’s just as great. Not everyone has the opportunity to represent their country.

“Then thereafter, I had to call my family, and they were so excited, and they wished me a lot of success. Breaking the news to my club, the same thing, everyone was happy with me.”

It’s a reaction that captures the weight of representing Nigeria, a country where football is more than sport; it is identity, pride, and collective expectation from over 200 million voices.

Built for versatility, driven by purpose

On the pitch, Sor arrives with a profile modern coaches crave, adaptability and attacking intelligence.

“I am a natural winger, a left winger. But I can also play as a striker and also as a right winger. In my previous clubs, I played as a striker. And even in the beginning, I played as a right winger. And now, for the past two years, I’ve been playing as a left winger.

“I play all three positions”.

That flexibility could prove vital for a Super Eagles side constantly evolving in search of balance, depth, and cutting edge in the final third.

Learning, not competing

Stepping into a dressing room filled with established stars can be intimidating, but Sor sees opportunity, not pressure.

The Genk man stated, “You know when you talk about these players, not everyone will have the opportunity to share the same dressing room with them. You know these are players of high caliber.

“These are players with a lot of experience these are very good players players that i’ve been watching on television you know everyone in their last afcon so these are players for me that I should look up to them, look at my game look at what I need to develop and see what I can improve.

“So for me, it’s not about competition. It’s about synergy. It’s about bringing the best of everyone to help the team and to bring Nigerian football to another level.”

In a team often defined by fierce competition for places, Sor’s mindset leans toward collaboration, a refreshing perspective in a squad chasing collective success.

Playing for more than himself

For Sor, wearing the green and white is not just about personal ambition, it’s about responsibility.

“So for me, it’s more about what I can do to help the team and for us to achieve our dreams. Giving my best, playing out my heart for this wonderful badge.

“Because I’m playing for Nigeria, I know the task ahead, the expectation of over 200 million people. I am a player with a lot of pace. I’m a player that loves the link-up play. So I hope I can give this to the team, and together we can achieve more. I hope I can have a lot of goals and also assists,” he concluded.

A new chapter begins

As Nigeria continues to rebuild and redefine its identity on the international stage, fresh energy and fearless ambition remain essential.

In Yira Sor, the Super Eagles may just have found a player ready to run, create, learn, and most importantly, serve the badge with everything he has.