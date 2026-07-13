Organisations are constantly searching for people who can think ahead, solve problems, improve

performance and create value. Become that person. Don’t wait for opportunities create the opportunities by becoming the person who makes work easier, teams stronger and organisations better.

In today’s workplace, it is not the busiest employee who stands out; it is the employee who consistently solves problems and creates value.

Amaka had just received her appointment letter and just like every fresh graduate, she was excited about beginning her career but also wondered how she stand out in an organisation filled with experienced professionals. A few days before resumption, she visited her career mentor who had spent over thirty years in the corporate world.

After congratulating her, he asked, hope you know the fastest way to rise in any organisation? Amaka smiled confidently. I think it is hard work, honesty and punctuality. Her mentor was impressed, that she is thinking. Those are important, he replied, but they are only foundation to standing out at work. The quickest way to accelerate to the top is to become a problem solver. If you can be known and gain reputation as a problem solver at work. You will automatically write your name in gold. Amaka listened attentively.

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Her mentor continued. Most employees just show up at work. Few are known for solving problems. Train yourself to see problems before they become obvious. Whenever you notice an inefficient process, don’t ignore it. Think about how it can be improved. When everyone is complaining about a problem, don’t join them. Resolve to always be a part of the solution.

He paused briefly before adding: when management begins to associate your name with solutions rather than complaints, you become valuable. Valuable people become dependable. Dependable people become unforgettable. Whenever leadership positions become available, the first names considered are usually those who consistently make the organisation better. Those words became Amaka’s career philosophy.

On her first day at work, while many new employees concentrated on understanding their job descriptions, Amaka in addition, focused on understanding the organisation’s challenges. She constantly asked herself when she closes for the day: What problem did I solve today?” Whenever she noticed delays in customer response, she searched for the cause and solves it instantly. Her inputs is been felt in customer service, project management, report writing, even in sales and marketing. She consistently went beyond her job description where possible to help.

Gradually, something remarkable happened. Whenever a difficult assignment emerged, managers instinctively asked, Has Amaka seen this? Whenever a major project was being planned, her name appeared on the list. Whenever leadership positions became vacant, she was among the first to be considered. Not long she got several promotions and also started mentoring others to standout by solving problems at work.

Proven Principles for Standing Out at Work

Develop a Solutions Mindset. Never stop at identifying a problem. Offer a solution. Every problem is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership. Anticipate Problems Before They Become Crises. Exceptional professionals don’t merely react to problems; they foresee them. They identify risks early and recommend preventive actions. The best firefighters are those who prevent fires. Go Beyond Your Job Description. Your job description tells you your responsibilities; it should never define your limitations. Look for ways to improve systems, assist colleagues, delight customers, and strengthen the organisation. Become Dependable. When your name becomes synonymous with reliability, opportunities naturally follow. Dependability is one of the highest forms of professional capital. Think Like the Owner. When you think like the owner, management begins to see you as a leader and managerial material. Chase value. When your work consistently improves productivity, profitability, customer satisfaction and team performance, recognition becomes inevitable. The loudest voice in any organisation is consistent performance.

Organisations are constantly searching for people who can think ahead, solve problems, improve performance and create value. Become that person. Don’t wait for opportunities create the opportunities by becoming the person who makes work easier, teams stronger and organisations better. You will succeed!

Yemi Adetayo is a leadership consultant and transformational catalyst. He can be reached through: [email protected]