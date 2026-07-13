…if you want a different future, you must begin making different decisions. If you want to be in a better place next week, next year, or five years from now, start choosing differently today.

Let me remind you of this powerful truth: You decide your destiny. Nobody can decide your destiny for you. Your destiny is in your hands.

One of the greatest factors determining where you are in life today is the decisions you have made. Our decisions shape our lives. In many ways, we are products of our decisions.

It is not merely your circumstances, the country you live in, or the family you were born into that determines your future. More often than not, where you are today is a result of the choices you made yesterday.

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That is why decisions matter so much. For example, you may be married and thinking, “I have a terrible wife,” or “I have a horrible husband. I wish I could get out of this marriage.”

But here is something many people do not want to hear: beyond blaming your spouse, you must also take responsibility for your choices.

At some point, you made the decision to marry that person. Your decision brought you into that relationship. If you had not made that choice, that same person might still have the same character, but they would not be your spouse.

This principle applies to every area of life. If you are struggling financially today, in many cases it is connected to financial decisions made in the past. The results you see today are often fruits of yesterday’s choices.

So if you want a different future, you must begin making different decisions. If you want to be in a better place next week, next year, or five years from now, start choosing differently today.

Change your decisions, and you will change your life. Change your decisions, and you will change your future. Never forget: The life you desire tomorrow begins with the decisions you make today.

For the Love of God, Church and Nation.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine