Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will officially open the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on 23 July, organisers have announced.

The royal couple will attend the Opening Ceremony at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow, where the King will declare the Games open by reading the message he placed inside the King’s Baton on Commonwealth Day, 10 March 2025, at Buckingham Palace, before the Baton Relay began.

The ceremony will mark the official start of the 23rd Commonwealth Games, which will feature more than 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories competing for 215 gold medals across 10 sports over 11 days.

The King’s reading of the message will conclude the longest King’s Baton Relay in Commonwealth Games history. Over 500 days, the Baton travelled across all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories, with each destination producing and decorating its own Baton to showcase its culture and identity.

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Six-time Olympic champion and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, who was the first Baton bearer, will also feature during the Opening Ceremony.

“It is an absolute honour to attend the opening of Glasgow 2026 with Their Majesties The King and Queen. A home Games is always a special occasion, and I have so many wonderful memories from competing in the Commonwealth Games myself. I have no doubt the city of Glasgow will once again be a superb host for what promises to be an exciting event, and I very much look forward to being part of it. The countdown is on!” Sir Chris said.

A new chapter

President of Commonwealth Sport, Donald Rukare, described the royal presence as a fitting milestone for the Games.

“We are honoured that Their Majesties The King and Queen will join athletes, fans, delegations and communities from across the Commonwealth for the Opening Ceremony of Glasgow 2026. As the first Commonwealth Games of His Majesty’s reign, and the culmination of the first King’s Baton Relay, it will be a special occasion for everyone involved.”

Glasgow 2026 marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth Sport Movement. As athletes from 74 nations and territories come together, the Opening Ceremony will set the tone for a Games that celebrates world-class sport, friendship and the unique ability of the Commonwealth Games to bring people together.

George Black, Chair of Glasgow 2026, added: “Welcoming Their Majesties The King and Queen to The Hydro is a proud moment for everyone building the Opening Ceremony. We set out to make something bold, unmistakably Glasgow and unlike anything the Commonwealth Games has produced before — and to have Their Majesties there to see it come to life makes it all the more special.”

Nigeria’s preparations

Nigeria is expected to be among the 74 participating nations, with Team Nigeria targeting another strong outing following its impressive performances in recent editions of the Games.

The 2026 All Nigeria Athletics Championships, held in Lagos, doubled as the national trials for athletics, with several of the country’s leading stars securing qualification for Glasgow.

Among the athletes expected to spearhead Nigeria’s campaign are world record holder and reigning African champion Tobi Amusan, national 100-metre record holder Kanyinsola Ajayi, 400-metre sensation Samuel Ogazi, women’s 400-metre star Ella Onojuvwevwo, shot put specialist Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and a crop of emerging talents, including Rosemary Nwankwo and Miracle Ezechukwu.

Beyond athletics, Nigeria is also expected to compete strongly in wrestling, weightlifting, boxing, table tennis and para sports—disciplines that have consistently contributed to the country’s medal haul at previous Commonwealth Games.

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most successful Commonwealth Games nations, having won more than 250 medals since making its debut at the 1950 Games.

Glasgow 2026

The Games will run from 23 July to 2 August across four competition venues within an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow.

Competition will be held in 10 sports, including six fully integrated Para sports, while organisers have promised the biggest track cycling, swimming and 3×3 basketball competitions in Commonwealth Games history.

The Games will also feature a citywide cultural festival running from 23 May to 9 August, celebrating music, arts, sport and community activities across Glasgow.