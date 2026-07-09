Nigeria’s Oluwaseun Ogunsakin and Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin have continued their remarkable run at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, advancing to the boys’ doubles semi-finals with another impressive victory.

The African pair defeated sixth seeds Yanick Theodore Alexandrescou of France and Ryo Tabata of Japan 6-4, 7-6 to secure a place in the last four of the prestigious junior tournament.

Final score

The victory extends what has become one of the standout doubles campaigns at this year’s Championships, with the Nigerian-Botswanan partnership emerging as giant killers.

Ogunsakin and Raguin announced themselves in the opening round by upsetting the tournament’s third seeds 6-3, 7-6(1). They followed that with a hard-fought Round of 16 victory over an American pair, winning 6-1, 4-6, 10-1 before dispatching the sixth seeds in straight sets to reach the semi-finals.

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Their latest triumph also continues an outstanding Wimbledon campaign for Ogunsakin, who made history earlier in the tournament by becoming the first Nigerian in 36 years to compete in the Wimbledon boys’ singles draw and the country’s first singles representative at any Grand Slam event in more than a decade.

Although his singles journey ended in the opening round following a spirited three-set defeat to Britain’s Oliver Page, the 17-year-old has responded strongly in the doubles competition.

The Aurum Tennis Academy player has steadily built his reputation on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior circuit after training at the ITF High Performance Centre in Tunisia and competing through the ITF/Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

Ogunsakin’s progress has also drawn praise from former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, who has followed the teenager’s development since his administration sponsored him to the ITF academy in Tunisia.

The former governor recently described Ogunsakin as an exceptional talent and expressed confidence that he would continue to make Ekiti and Nigeria proud on the global stage.

Ogunsakin and Raguin will face the winners of the other semi-final between Brazil’s Luis Guto Miguel and Slovenia’s Žiga Šeško, and the pairing of Austria’s Rihards Neimanis and Romania’s Matei Todoran on Friday, with a place in the Wimbledon boys’ doubles final at stake.