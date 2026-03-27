The war in the Middle East continues to claim more casualties. President Donald Trump’s claim of an ongoing negotiation for an agreement to end the war has been repeatedly dismissed by Iran, which has promised to continue fighting.

Thousands of people have been killed in the region, and an even higher number have been injured or displaced across Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and other parts of the region.

Attacks on major gas facilities in four Middle Eastern countries worsened the war’s economic impact.

The war entered its 28th day on Friday (today).

PREMIUM TIMES brings you the key events around the war on the 27th day including statements by two Israeli leaders of the dangers facing the country’s military.

Trump extends deadline to attack Iran’s energy infrastructure

Once again, President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its energy plants.

The US leader earlier set the deadline at just 48 hours and later extended it by 5 days after what he described as a detailed and constructive discussion with Iran.

He had threatened to have the US “obliterate” Iranian power plants should Iran fail to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz by the set deadline. Iran vowed it would retaliate on energy infrastructure across the Middle East.

Iran also denies Mr Trump’s claims of ongoing negotiations. But he has insisted.

“Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News ​Media and others, they are going very well,” he wrote in his Truth Social post.

Qatar PM visits DC

The Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, on Thursday, met US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a post on X.

The ministry disclosed that the leaders discussed strategic cooperation between the two countries and the development of a stronger defence system.

“Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on regional issues to promote security and stability locally and internationally,” it said.

Another poll shows majority of Americans oppose war

Another US poll has also shown that most Americans are opposed to Mr Trump’s war on Iran.

The latest poll was conducted by Fox News and published on Thursday.

According to the report, 58 per cent of voters are opposed to US military action against Iran and are displeased with how Mr Trump has been handling the situation. Only 42 per cent of voters support the war.

The votes are largely along party lines, with the Democratic-leaning population voting against the war and Republicans voting in favour. A majority of Independents are also opposed to the war.

Trump insists talks ongoing with Iran

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has continued to insist that negotiations between the US and Iran are ongoing.

The US leader on Thursday said talks have been going well.

He also said Iran is scared of admitting talks are ongoing out of fear that its negotiators might get killed by their own side.

“They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they’re afraid to say it, because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people. They’re also afraid they’ll be killed by us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “We do not intend to negotiate.”

Israel’s chief of staff warns military will ‘collapse in on itself’

The Israeli Military Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, warned during a security cabinet meeting on Thursday that the “IDF is going to collapse in on itself” due to growing operational demands and manpower shortage.

“I am raising 10 red flags in front of you,” Mr Zamir told ministers, according to the Times of Israel.

“Right now, the IDF needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” he was quoted as saying. “Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions and the reserve system will not last,” he was also quoted as saying.

Israeli opposition leader says war pushing army to breaking point

Like the Military Chief of Staff, Israel’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, also warned that the army was reaching its breaking point.

According to local media, Mr Lapid warned that the Israeli army has been “stretched to the limit and beyond.”

He also reportedly listed the “10 red flags” raised by the Chief of Staff regarding the military’s inability to continue the war.

IAEA warns of potential radiological accident’

Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raised concerns about the impact of an attack on a nuclear power plant.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog warned of military activity near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

He said the strikes took place near the plant on Tuesday evening.

He stressed that an attack on the facility could trigger a major radiological accident affecting a large area in Iran and beyond.

World Bank to provide financial aid to countries affected by war

Meanwhile, the World Bank has offered to send financial support to countries affected by the conflict.

The World Bank, in a statement on Thursday, said it was preparing to send money to affected countries to help them manage higher energy costs and economic pressure from the war without their economies falling into crisis.

“Our aim ​is to deliver immediate relief by leveraging our active portfolio, our crisis response toolkit, and pre-arranged financing facilities.

“We will transition progressively to fast-disbursing instruments ​anchored in sound policies to underpin recovery. Through our private sector ‌arms, ⁠we will provide firms with essential liquidity, trade finance, and working capital,” the bank said.