The months before the 2027 elections will reveal far more about the nation’s democratic maturity than election day itself, showing whether political actors value constitutional restraint above partisan expediency; whether institutions remain faithful to the Republic rather than to political interests; whether leadership is exercised with humility rather than entitlement; and whether citizens recognise that democracy is sustained not by perpetual victory but by the certainty that power can change hands peacefully, fairly and legitimately. Nigeria must pass this test.

By the time Nigerians file into polling units in 2027, the most consequential battle for the nation’s democracy may already have been fought — and perhaps won or lost. Elections are merely democracy’s public ceremony, the visible culmination of political choices shaped long before the first ballot is cast. The real test of democratic health lies elsewhere: in the independence of institutions, the conduct of political actors, the resilience of the rule of law, the protection of dissent, and the willingness of those entrusted with power to submit themselves to the same constitutional restraints they expect others to obey.

It is in these quiet, often-overlooked arenas — not on election day — that democracies either flourish or gradually unravel. This distinction is essential in the months ahead. Nigeria has every reason to take pride in sustaining uninterrupted civilian rule since 1999. In a continent where constitutional disruptions and democratic reversals have become increasingly common, the country’s record of regular elections represents an achievement worthy of recognition. Governments have changed through the ballot box, opposition parties have occasionally defeated incumbents, and democratic institutions have matured with each electoral cycle. Yet, democratic longevity should never be mistaken for democratic consolidation.

Conducting elections repeatedly does not, by itself, guarantee the deepening of democracy. A nation may become increasingly proficient at organising elections, while simultaneously becoming less committed to the democratic principles that give those elections meaning. Democracy is not measured simply by the regularity of voting; it is measured by the openness of political competition, the impartiality of institutions, the protection of fundamental freedoms, and the confidence of citizens that every political actor competes under the same constitutional rules. That distinction matters profoundly as Nigeria begins its long march towards another defining election, in which the health of democracy will be tested beyond the ballot box.

Across the political landscape, internal crises have become almost routine. Leadership disputes, factional struggles, and prolonged litigation have weakened several opposition parties, while internal disagreements have hardly been absent within the ruling party itself. Such tensions are not unique to Nigeria; political parties everywhere experience internal contestation. What should concern every democrat, however, is the growing public perception that institutions established to arbitrate political disputes are increasingly viewed through partisan lenses. Whether that perception is entirely justified is, in many respects, secondary. Public confidence matters, even when the facts remain contested.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Democracy depends as much on public confidence as it does on constitutional procedure. Institutions derive legitimacy, not only from the powers vested in them by law but also from the trust citizens place in their neutrality. When confidence in institutional independence erodes, democratic stability becomes increasingly fragile, even where formal constitutional processes remain intact. Trust, once diminished, is far more difficult to restore than to preserve.

History repeatedly teaches the same sobering lesson: democracies rarely collapse in dramatic fashion. They seldom disappear overnight through military intervention or constitutional abolition. More often, they weaken gradually through the slow erosion of institutional checks, the shrinking of the political space, the selective application of laws, the normalisation of unequal political competition, and the quiet acceptance of practices that would once have been considered unacceptable. That is why vigilance before elections is infinitely more valuable than regret after them, especially when warning signs appear gradually.

Equally troubling is the deterioration of political discourse itself. Increasingly, public debate rewards outrage over reason, suspicion over dialogue, and personal attacks over policy alternatives. Social media has amplified misinformation, deepened political polarisation, and accelerated the spread of narratives designed more to inflame emotions than illuminate facts. Political opponents are too often portrayed not as legitimate competitors but as existential enemies whose very participation in national life is treated with hostility. Such a political culture impoverishes democracy, because pluralism is not democracy’s greatest weakness; it is its defining strength.

Power invariably tempts those who hold it to mistake temporary authority for permanent entitlement. Yet the greatness of democratic leadership lies not in the unfettered exercise of power but in the discipline to restrain it. History remembers leaders not simply for the authority they wielded but for the constitutional limits they respected while wielding it. The responsibility for protecting democracy, however, does not rest exclusively with those in government; it also falls on the opposition, the media, civil society, and citizens.

The freedom to disagree peacefully, to challenge authority, and to present alternative visions of national development is not a threat to constitutional order. It is the mechanism through which democracy renews itself. Nations do not become weaker because citizens disagree. They become weaker when disagreement itself becomes unacceptable. The months ahead, therefore, demand a renewed commitment to democratic restraint, beginning with the use of public power.

Public resources must never become instruments of partisan advantage. The constitutional separation between the state and the governing party is one of democracy’s most important guardrails. In mature democracies such as the United Kingdom, the long-established “purdah” convention restricts governments from using official resources to secure electoral advantage during sensitive pre-election periods. The principle is straightforward: governments govern on behalf of all citizens, while political parties campaign on their own behalf. Preserving that distinction protects both public trust and electoral legitimacy. Every naira appropriated through the national treasury belongs to the Nigerian people, not to any political party. Government property, public institutions, official communication platforms, and state infrastructure exist to serve the Republic, rather than those who temporarily administer it.

Power invariably tempts those who hold it to mistake temporary authority for permanent entitlement. Yet the greatness of democratic leadership lies not in the unfettered exercise of power but in the discipline to restrain it. History remembers leaders not simply for the authority they wielded but for the constitutional limits they respected while wielding it. The responsibility for protecting democracy, however, does not rest exclusively with those in government; it also falls on the opposition, the media, civil society, and citizens.

Opposition parties cannot demand stronger democratic institutions while neglecting democracy within their own ranks. Persistent factionalism, opaque candidate selection, leadership instability, and organisational indiscipline undermine public confidence just as surely as institutional overreach. Political parties serve as the training grounds of democratic leadership. When internal democracy collapses, national democracy is inevitably weakened.

Nor can the media and civil society abdicate their responsibilities. Journalism fulfils its highest calling when it subjects power to rigorous scrutiny, while remaining faithful to the facts, rather than to political preferences. Civil society, likewise, must defend constitutional principles consistently, resisting the temptation to become selectively outraged, depending on which political interests are affected. Principles acquire moral authority only when they are applied impartially.

Ultimately, however, the destiny of Nigerian democracy rests with its citizens, whose choices shape every democratic outcome. The 2023 Nigerian general election itself underscored this responsibility. Beyond debates over technology, logistics and institutional performance, it revealed a politically engaged electorate that increasingly demanded transparency, accountability, and credible electoral processes. That civic awakening remains one of the country’s greatest democratic assets. Institutions matter enormously, but informed and vigilant citizens remain democracy’s ultimate custodians. No electoral commission can compensate for an electorate that normalises vote-buying. No constitutional amendment can eliminate ethnic or religious prejudice from political decision-making. No judicial pronouncement can replace civic responsibility.

Democracy reflects the political culture of its people. Citizens who reward competence, integrity and ideas strengthen democratic institutions. Those who elevate ethnicity, patronage, misinformation, or immediate material inducement above national interest weaken the very system upon which their own freedoms ultimately depend.

The election will last only a day. The character of Nigeria’s democracy will endure long after the final votes have been counted, and that enduring character will reveal whether the months before the election strengthened principle, restraint and public confidence. What remains is whether Nigerians will defend it now, before the ballots are cast. History will remember not simply who won in 2027 but whether the nation preserved the democratic values that made victory worth having in the first place.

As 2027 approaches, Nigeria should resist the temptation to reduce political debate to a simple calculation of who will emerge victorious. The larger question is what kind of democracy will remain. Every administration eventually leaves office. Every governing party eventually confronts the possibility of opposition. Every election eventually becomes history.

What endures are institutions, constitutional conventions and the democratic norms that outlive individual leaders and political movements. Those enduring foundations deserve greater protection than the temporary ambitions of any political generation.

Nigeria has repeatedly demonstrated extraordinary resilience, but this should never become an excuse for complacency. It has survived military dictatorship, constitutional crises, economic upheaval, and periods of profound national uncertainty. Those experiences testify to the remarkable endurance of the Nigerian state. Democracy survives not because it is indestructible, but because every generation consciously chooses to defend it.

That choice confronts Nigeria once again. The months before the 2027 elections will reveal far more about the nation’s democratic maturity than election day itself, showing whether political actors value constitutional restraint above partisan expediency; whether institutions remain faithful to the Republic rather than to political interests; whether leadership is exercised with humility rather than entitlement; and whether citizens recognise that democracy is sustained not by perpetual victory but by the certainty that power can change hands peacefully, fairly and legitimately. Nigeria must pass this test.

The battle before the 2027 ballots is therefore not fundamentally between political parties, personalities or regions. It is a contest between principle and expediency, between institutional integrity and institutional capture, between democratic restraint and excess. Nigeria must choose which side of that contest it will stand on.

The election will last only a day. The character of Nigeria’s democracy will endure long after the final votes have been counted, and that enduring character will reveal whether the months before the election strengthened principle, restraint and public confidence. What remains is whether Nigerians will defend it now, before the ballots are cast. History will remember not simply who won in 2027 but whether the nation preserved the democratic values that made victory worth having in the first place.

Dakuku Peterside is a renowned author of two bestselling books, Leading in a Storm and Beneath the Surface.