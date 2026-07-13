Nigeria’s sprint sensation Kayinsola Ajayi, fresh from a sensational Diamond League debut victory in Eugene, faces a significant challenge against the world’s fastest men at this Saturday’s London Diamond League.

The 21-year-old arrives in the British capital in high spirits, buoyed by his performance at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon, where he equalled the Nigerian 100m record of 9.84 seconds to defeat both Jamaica’s Oblique Seville and American star Christian Coleman. This debut triumph has firmly established Ajayi as one of the world’s fastest sprinters this season and a key medal contender for Nigeria ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The London meeting serves as a critical test for Ajayi to demonstrate his consistency on the world stage. He will face a formidable field that includes Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, reigning World Indoor 60m champion Jordan Anthony, and Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.