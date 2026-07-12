Organisers of the inaugural National Intermediate Games (EKO 2026) unveiled the official logo and mascot on Saturday, describing the ceremony as a major milestone in preparations for the youth sports festival, scheduled for 1 to 15 October.

The unveiling took place at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja and was attended by officials of the National Sports Commission (NSC), the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Speaking after the ceremony, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the unveiling underscored the state’s readiness to host the maiden edition of the Games.

“What we are seeing today is a manifestation of the seriousness, the dedication, and the fulfilment of the promise made by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that the National Intermediate Games is going to be a spectacular event that will go down in the history of sporting activities in Nigeria,” Mr Fatodu said.

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He added that the event would provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, gain exposure and advance their sporting careers.

Addressing concerns about facilities, Mr Fatodu said renovation work at the Teslim Balogun Stadium was progressing according to schedule, while additional venues would be drawn from private institutions through strategic partnerships.

“Everyone who has been to Teslim Balogun Stadium can tell us that the place has been a construction site for the past few months, and we are accelerating work to ensure contractors meet the timelines,” he said.

He also disclosed that Lagos had secured partnerships with private sports facilities, including the British International School in Lekki, to ensure the Games are staged in world-class venues.

The Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, said Lagos was selected to host the inaugural edition because of its proven commitment to grassroots sports development.

“Lagos had created a culture of grassroots development that is very scientific, where you see the obvious projection of a budding talent from primary school through secondary school to the elite level,” Mr Olopade said.

He noted that the Intermediate Games were conceived to bridge the gap between the National Youth Games and the National Sports Festival, adding that the commission expects participation from all 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and invited Nigerian athletes from the diaspora.

Mr Olopade revealed that diaspora trials for eligible athletes would be held in London on 17 July, with successful participants joining the competition in Lagos.

He said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen talent identification and encourage young Nigerians abroad to represent the country at international competitions.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development Mobolaji Ogunlende, in a post on Facebook after the ceremony, described the unveiling as another significant milestone in preparations for the Games.

According to him, the competition will inspire young athletes, promote excellence and further strengthen Lagos’ position as Nigeria’s leading hub for sports development.

The National Intermediate Games is a new initiative of the National Sports Commission aimed at creating a structured pathway for athletes transitioning from youth competitions to elite-level sports. The maiden edition will be hosted by Lagos from 1 to 15 October 2026, with thousands of young athletes expected to compete across multiple sports.