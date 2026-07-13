The dynamics of how God uses resources to position people have confused the church for ages. Does God send resources to us? Does He give us ideas to get resources? If I give my tithe and offering, am I automatically qualified for resources? There are many twists around this subject.

Time as a spiritual tool of positioning in the hands of God

Satan is always trying to fight your time. He asked the wise men WHEN Jesus was born. Whoever controls your time controls your life. Why? Time is life — life is time. And the best way to control people is to be the time umpire of their lives.

How Satan Steals Time

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Crime → jail time; ⁠ False doctrines → wasted years; ⁠ Bad leaders → destructive national policies; ⁠ Bad investments → decades of debt; ⁠ Wrong immigration choices → wasted productive years; ⁠ Sexual immorality → stolen destiny time; ⁠ Sickness → stolen time; ⁠ Generational curses → delay and limitation.

This list is endless.

How to Let God Control Your Time

Be a lover of God — born again, obedient, a hater of sin. ⁠ Pursue His purposes — personal, church, national. ⁠ Be sensitive to bad choices, immorality, and traps designed to steal your time.

If you have lost significant time, admit your faults, repent, and cry for mercy — God restores.

Practical Examples Among Christian Professionals.

Many Christian professionals have discovered that divine timing is often disguised as delay.

Dr Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages, spent decades in pastoral counselling before writing his first book. He later said earlier timing would have produced a shallow book. ⁠ Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala often shares how certain promotions came “later than expected,” yet those delays positioned her for global leadership roles requiring maturity and spiritual grounding. ⁠ Pastor William McDowell waited years for clarity until God repositioned him at the right time, birthing a global worship movement.

Practical Application

When your career seems slow, ask: “Is God maturing me for a larger assignment?” Use waiting seasons to build competence, character, and capacity. Avoid rushing into opportunities that appear early but are outside God’s calendar.

The Dot of Men

We have looked at how God influences locations and time to position people in their places of destiny. Saul’s example in 1 Samuel 9 and 10 stands as a critical example of how God’s sovereignty influences location and time to put His children in the centre of His plans.

Now we want to look at how God places the right people on our paths to destiny. These people could be believers or unbelievers, young or old. You have to meet them to be a finisher of your race in life.

For Saul, hear what Samuel told him in 1 Samuel 10:2:

“When you have departed from me today, you will find two men by Rachel’s tomb in the territory of Benjamin at Zelzah; and they will say to you, ‘The donkeys which you went to look for have been found. And now your father has ceased caring about the donkeys and is worrying about you.’”

Look at the words, you will find two men. Finding the right men is critical and strategic to destiny discovery and fulfilment.

Biblical Examples of Destiny Connections

Joseph found two men in prison; the butler and baker (Genesis 40:1–5). ⁠ Jacob’s relationship with Laban triggered his destiny (Genesis 28:5). ⁠ Saul’s relationship with his servant in 1 Samuel 9:9–10. ⁠ Paul was found by Barnabas (Acts 9:27). ⁠ Ruth found Boaz (Ruth 4:13).

Quality men are gifts from God. They are prayer points, and you must also work hard to find them. The man at the pool of Bethesda said, “I HAVE NO MAN.” (John 5:7)

He wasn’t talking about a male, but a man.

We all meet and mix with thousands or millions of people in our lifetime. How does God help us connect the dots of meeting the right people? You just meet one man and a major door opens.

What can we do to meet the right people?

Constant prayers. ⁠ A heart connected to God’s purpose; purpose finds men. ⁠ Attitude and values, kindness, honesty, humility attract men. ⁠ Mindset, you must never think you need no help. ⁠ Education and personal development, some people you cannot meet until your mind is developed. ⁠ Wisely selected associations, David knew Jonathan because he worked under Saul.

Practical Examples Among Christian Professionals

God still uses destiny helpers in professional spaces.

Dr Ben Carson met a Christian mentor who encouraged him to pursue neurosurgery, a relationship that shaped his global influence. ⁠ Pastor Sam Adeyemi met leaders who shifted his thinking and birthed Daystar Leadership Academy. ⁠ Dr Trudy Cathy White, daughter of Chick-fil-A’s founder, was redirected into missions through a single conversation with a missionary.

Practical Application

Attend conferences, seminars, and Christian professional gatherings, as your “Barnabas” may be there. ⁠ Honour relationships; destiny helpers are attracted to humility and integrity. Build networks intentionally, God rarely blesses isolation.

The Dot of Resources

Back to the story of Saul in 1 Samuel 10:3:

“Then you shall go on forward from there and come to the terebinth tree of Tabor. There three men going up to God at Bethel will meet you, one carrying three young goats, another carrying three loaves of bread, and another carrying a skin of wine. And they will greet you and give you two loaves of bread, which you shall receive from their hands.”

Look at the words, “give you two loaves of bread.” That speaks to resources. This is the last dot of positioning that God uses to launch people into their destinies.

If you attack resources, you cannot attract resources.

Praying and working toward getting resources is scriptural.

But life is unpredictable, and here is what Satan does: he either fights your spiritual and physical abilities to find resources, or he blinds your eyes from what to do with them.

All through the Bible, resources are among God’s primary tools for establishing people in His purpose.

What would Abraham have been without resources? How would a father of many nations father those nations without resources?

“Now Abraham was old, well advanced in age; and the Lord had blessed Abraham in all things.” — Genesis 24:1

“Abram was very rich in livestock, in silver, and in gold.” — Genesis 13:2

How could the Israelites under Moses fulfil God’s purposes without resources?

“Now the children of Israel had done according to the word of Moses, and they had asked from the Egyptians articles of silver, articles of gold, and clothing. And the Lord had given the people favour in the sight of the Egyptians, so that they granted them what they requested. Thus they plundered the Egyptians.” — Exodus 12:35–36

See what they did with it in Exodus 25:1–3:

“Speak to the children of Israel, that they bring Me an offering… gold, silver, and bronze.”

There is no positioning without provisions.

“The Lord will supply all our needs.” — Philippians 4:19

Many others were positioned by God with resources: Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon, and others.

The dynamics of how God uses resources to position people have confused the church for ages. Does God send resources to us? Does He give us ideas to get resources? If I give my tithe and offering, am I automatically qualified for resources? There are many twists around this subject.

But here are biblical patterns:

Work is the primary route to resources (1 Thessalonians 4:11; 2 Thessalonians 3:2; Proverbs 22:29). ⁠ Obedience precedes blessing — Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, the Israelites, the widow in 2 Kings 3, the nation in 2 Kings 7, Peter in Luke 5, the apostles in John 6.

Patterns for accessing resources

Hard work. ⁠ Obedience to divine instructions. ⁠ Prophetic impartations. ⁠ Prophetic declarations.

Practical Examples Among Christian Professionals

Christian professionals also testify of divine ideas that unlocked resources.

Strive Masiyiwa, a Christian billionaire, received a divine instruction to pursue telecommunications despite opposition. Today, Econet is one of Africa’s largest telecom companies. ⁠ Pastor Robert Morris teaches how obedience unlocked supernatural provision that transformed Gateway Church. ⁠ Dr Florence Muindi, founder of Life in Abundance, received supernatural provision to expand medical missions across East Africa.

Practical Application

Treat every business idea as a potential divine seed. Combine prayer with skills development; God blesses prepared vessels. Sow sacrificially; generosity unlocks divine supply. Honour prophetic instructions — resources often follow obedience.

The Order of Divine Positioning

In Saul’s life, the order was:

Location

Time

Men

Resources

This order is not accidental. You must be in the right location, at the right time, meeting the right men, before attracting the right resources.

This principle works even in the secular environment. Sadly, many Christians chase money in bad locations and wrong timings. God has sent me to you today to wake up to this reality and reorder your life around these vital issues.

When you align with location, time, men, and resources, you cannot miss your divine positioning.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]. You can connect with him on: YouTube: @VoiceoftheWatchmen, TikTok: @drayoakerele, Instagram: @drayoakerele, Facebook: @Ayo Akerele