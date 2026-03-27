Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, says the state will establish mobile courts to prosecute violations of road traffic offences.

In a statement issued on Friday in Akure, the state capital, Mr Ajulo said the initiative aimed at speedy adjudication of traffic offences in the state.

The official said the mobile courts to be constituted by the Chief Judge is not to be instruments of punishment, but of correction and deterrence.

‎ “The courts will ensure that every violation is promptly addressed, protecting the gains of our development and safeguarding the lives of our people.

”The rule of law must ride alongside every vehicle on our beautifully rebuilt roads,” he said.

Mr Ajulo commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for what he described as the “remarkable wave of physical development sweeping across the state.”

He said that the governor had paid special attention to the the beautification of Akure, the state capital.

‎He described the newly unveiled ultra-modern road inter-sections across the state capital as “masterpieces of engineering that now rivalled the finest cities of the world.”

He also commended the functionality and aesthetics of the traffic lights installed on highways in the state capital.

According to him, the modern traffic lights do far more than regulate traffic; they also stand as luminous symbols of a rising, proud state prepared for the future.

The commissioner said that MR Aiyedatiwa was not merely constructing roads, but was sculpting a legacy of excellence, order, and beauty.

“These world-standard inter-sections, adorned with tasteful traffic lights that blend technology with artistry, have turned Akure into a capital that inspires pride in every resident and visitor.

” This is development with soul—where infrastructure meets elegance and safety marries sophistication,” he said.

‎The commissioner passionately called on all road users—drivers, riders, and pedestrians—to embrace discipline as the highest form of patriotism.

‎“True progress is not measured by concrete alone, but by the collective will of the people to honour the rules that make our shared space safe and serene.

“Let us match the governor’s vision with our own commitment to order,” he said.

(NAN)