Nigeria has a long-standing, historically rooted foreign policy stance that supports Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution. Many Nigerian intellectuals, pan-Africanists, and civil society groups view Israel’s policies through an anti-colonial lens. Hosting a former Israeli prime minister and defence minister is viewed by critics as an implicit endorsement of the Israeli state’s military record and ongoing settlement expansions, which directly contradicts Nigeria’s traditional diplomatic solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Congratulations, Nigeria! For a change, we are singing songs of joy, not elegies for the dead. We huddle together under the embrace of hope and joy as we gather to celebrate an extraordinary reunion with our ‘lost but found’ compatriots — 39 pupils and seven teachers abducted from schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State — whose 56-day ordeal ended last week.

Across ethnic, religious, and political divides, shouts of joy have been echoing through the length and breadth of the nation in thanksgiving to God for the return of the captives who have shown unwavering strength in the face of adversity. These heroes, heroines, and juvenile heroes have emerged, not as mere survivors, but as beacons of resilience and courage. Each of them carries a story of endurance that will inspire generations to come. The deafening silence of their enforced absence has now been shattered by the symphony of their laughter, shrieks of indescribable joy, and the warmth of their embrace.

Kudos

The Tinubu administration got this one right. No ransoms paid. No prisoner exchange deal. Eight members of the terrorist gang were nabbed. The state has affirmed its position as the ultimate hunter. Yes, there are many things that could have been done better, but this is a good start. Let us not dwell on the ominous shadows that have been stalking us but rather leap forward into a radiant future, drawing on our tapestry of resilience, compassion, and unity. Let us nurture the spirit of bravery, single-minded commitment, and inter-service collaboration that enabled us to out-think, out-wait, and eventually outflank the bandits.

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Mrs Rachel Alamu, principal of Community Grammar School, Esiele, who spoke on behalf of the victims, expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his leadership. “Mr President, sir, we are grateful. We understand your commitment to our safety, and we appreciate all you did for us. Thank you very much… and every security operative; they tried so much, and that is why we are still alive now. We are very grateful to you. Thank you.”

As I watched her video, my mind made a sombre supplication for the soul of the man who did not make it out alive, Mr Michael Oyedokun, the Mathematics teacher who was savagely slaughtered by the soulless terrorists in a video that sparked nationwide condemnation and hardened public anger toward the government’s handling of the crisis. May his soul rest in peace.

When the news of the captives’ release broke, it was the equivalent of a rainfall during a drought. It came at a time when Nigerians could do with some good news. Henceforth, let the government continue to demonstrate that the protection of the lives and properties of citizens is its primary responsibility. Over the ages, people have come to know that what the government says is not as important as what the government does. Let’s truly have zero tolerance for terrorism. The only tolerable terrorist is a dead one.

State Police Conference

Arise News and ThisDay recently hosted a town hall feast of ideas with a conference titled “Building a National Consensus for State Police and National Security”. As an advocate of state police for decades, I always welcome every opportunity to advance the cause. Also, I believe in widening the net of consultation in designing a new security architecture for the country.

However, when I saw the lineup of speakers for the event, I was worried that some local activists might storm the international airport to warn a star speaker, Ehud Barak, former prime minister of Israel, to “go beck!” to where he came from. And I thought they would have done so with more gusto than could be mustered by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, and their pitiful horde of Afrophobes in South Africa.

But there was no need for such drama as Mr Barak joined the conference by Zoom.

Why Barak?

And why would anyone campaign against the visit of a man as distinguished as 84-year-old Ehud Barak, a politician and retired general who spent 35 years in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), retiring in 1995 as the most decorated soldier in Israeli history, before becoming prime minister from 1999 to 2001?

In some quarters, any question concerning any Israeli official is treated as anti-Semitic. That tactic has been so overused now that it has now been recognised by more discerning audiences as reductionist. Every living being in the public space on the surface of the earth ought to be open to criticism.

While congratulating all the speakers who presented papers at the conference and noting that Ehud Barak’s insights on sophisticated intelligence capabilities, particularly signal intelligence, may well be what the doctor recommended, we should not throw away the warnings of those who generally look beyond the obvious to examine what lies beneath.

The primary arguments raised against Mr Barak’s involvement in Nigeria’s search for a way forward in the homeland security sector span geopolitics, local security ethics, and high-profile international scandals.

Epstein’s Ghost

A highly specific and recent source of friction stems from investigative reporting detailing Barak’s past private-sector involvement in West Africa. His critics point to leaks revealing that Barak, alongside disgraced American financier, Jeffrey Epstein, actively marketed sophisticated Israeli cyber-surveillance and facial-recognition technology to the Nigerian government under the guise of counter-terrorism, specifically to fight Boko Haram.

Activists also expressed human rights concerns. They argue that importing technologies originally developed and “tested” in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict poses a direct threat to domestic civil liberties, press freedom, and the privacy of Nigerian citizens. Bringing him to an intellectual symposium is seen by opponents as whitewashing commercial security dealings that prioritise profit over democratic rights.

Barak’s extensive personal and financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein remain a major talking point for those opposing his public platforming. Declassified US Justice Department documents and emails have shown that Barak maintained a 15-year business and personal relationship with Epstein, frequently utilising properties linked to the financier. Opponents argue that welcoming a figure carrying such profound ethical and reputational baggage compromises the moral integrity of a national intellectual forum.

Polarising

Nigeria has a long-standing, historically rooted foreign policy stance that supports Palestinian self-determination and a two-state solution. Many Nigerian intellectuals, pan-Africanists, and civil society groups view Israel’s policies through an anti-colonial lens. Hosting a former Israeli prime minister and defence minister is viewed by critics as an implicit endorsement of the Israeli state’s military record and ongoing settlement expansions, which directly contradicts Nigeria’s traditional diplomatic solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Inviting a prominent Israeli political and military figure can easily be polarised along religious lines within Nigeria. Critics argue that hosting such a polarising figure unnecessarily risks exacerbating internal friction for a purely academic or symbolic event. There are times when the persona of the messenger taints the message.

In every situation, we must always remember that words are cheap. What matters is not what they say. It’s what they do!

Wole Olaoye is a Public Relations consultant and veteran journalist. He can be reached on [email protected], Twitter: @wole_olaoye; Instagram: woleola2021