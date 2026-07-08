Nigeria’s Oluwaseun Ogunsakin has continued his impressive run at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, reaching the boys’ doubles quarter-finals just days after making history in the singles event.

Ogunsakin and his Botswana partner, Ntungamili Raguin, battled past an American pair in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, winning 6-1, 4-6, 10-1 to book their place in the last eight.

The African duo dominated the opening set before their opponents forced a deciding match tie-break by taking the second. Ogunsakin and Raguin responded emphatically, racing to a 10-1 victory to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

The pair will now face France’s Yanick Theodore Alexandrescou and Japan’s Ryo Tabata for a place in the semi-finals.

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The latest victory comes after Ogunsakin’s remarkable Wimbledon singles campaign ended in the first round. Despite losing a closely fought three-set match to Britain’s Oliver Page, the 17-year-old became the first Nigerian in 36 years to compete in the Wimbledon singles draw and the country’s first singles representative at any Grand Slam tournament in more than a decade.

His doubles campaign has been equally impressive.

Before reaching the quarter-finals, Ogunsakin and Raguin stunned the tournament’s third seeds 6-3, 7-6(1) in the opening round, underlining their credentials as one of the surprise pairings in the competition.

Fayemi celebrates latest milestone

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, was among the first to congratulate the Nigerian teenager following Wednesday’s victory.

In a Facebook post, Mr Fayemi praised Ogunsakin for maintaining his impressive form at the All England Club.

“Congratulations to our own Seun Ogunsakin and his doubles partner on an impressive victory to reach the quarter-finals of the 2026 Wimbledon Junior Championships.

“It is heartwarming to see Seun continue to make steady progress on one of tennis’ biggest stages. We are all proud of what he is achieving and wish him continued success in the tournament.

“Ekiti and Nigeria are firmly behind you. Keep flying our flag high.”

Mr Fayemi has been a long-time supporter of the teenager’s career, having previously disclosed that his administration sponsored Ogunsakin to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) High Performance Centre in Tunisia, where he began his rise on the international junior circuit.

The Aurum Tennis Academy player has since featured in several major junior tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon, benefiting from the ITF High Performance Centre and the ITF/Grand Slam Player Development Programme.

Although his historic singles run has ended, Ogunsakin’s continued success in doubles has ensured Nigeria’s interest at Wimbledon remains alive.