Rivers State Judiciary has described as “false and malicious” the media reports that the state’s Chief Judge, Simeon Amadi, is set to embark on a one-year leave.
“The Rivers State Judiciary categorically and unequivocally refute this malicious, misleading, false, and baseless allegation against the person and the office of the Chief Judge, Mr Amadi,” the Chief Registrar, David Ihua-Maduenyi, said in a statement on Wednesday.
The allegation came amidst the ongoing face-off between the Supreme Court-restored pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.
The chief registrar said the state’s chief judge did not at any time announce nor intend to announce embarking on any recess or extended recess leave by whatever name, stressing that such leave was alien to judicial officers’ Calendar of vacation.
“The public is hereby advised to utterly disregard this misguided publication aimed at causing ill-will, disaffection and confusion in the state,” the registrar said.
The chief registrar ordered the story’s author, whom he identified as “Jake Clifford,” to immediately retract the “false publication” or face legal consequences.
Background
Following their Friday restoration as members of the Rivers assembly, the 27 lawmakers have been on a collision course with Governor Fubara. In at least two letters, the lawmakers issued orders with ultimatums to the governor, one of which the state government said it has not yet received.
The lawmakers at Monday’s plenary, the first after the court judgement, gave the governor 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to them.
Again, on Wednesday, the lawmakers, in another letter to the governor, said Mr Fubara violated the Nigerian Constitution by appointing persons to serve in government without their approval, suggesting a plot to revive the earlier impeachment attempt against the governor.
