Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, on Monday, visited communities in Calabar ravaged by flooding and landslides, including the family of a toddler who died following the floodwaters.

The visit followed four days of torrential rainfall in the Calabar metropolis, resulting in significant flooding and property damage.

Governor Otu inspected the affected areas alongside the Director-General of the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (CR-SEMA), Efa Nyong. The Governor’s entourage included government officials, engineers, representatives from the Nigerian Red Cross Society, and other emergency response stakeholders.

The areas visited include Elijah Henshaw Street, Webber Street, Atu Street, Ibesikpo Street, and Mayne Avenue by Atakpa, among others, in the Calabar Municipality and Calabar South area councils.

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During the visit, Mr Otu engaged with residents and business owners in the devastated areas and offered condolences to the family that lost their child to the flood. He reassured residents that his administration would not abandon them during this difficult period, stressing that their welfare remains central to his “People’s First” agenda.

The Governor confirmed that the evacuation of displaced residents from the affected communities would commence immediately as part of the government’s emergency response.

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“There will also be comprehensive assessments of all affected locations to ensure relief materials reach genuinely impacted victims without delay,” Mr Otu announced.

Earlier, the CR-SEMA Director-General, Mr Nyong, confirmed that the agency has maintained a continuous presence in the affected communities to conduct assessments. He stated that the agency is collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society, security agencies, and relevant ministries to document losses and identify victims’ immediate needs.

Mr Nyong assured residents that the agency would sustain emergency response operations while intensifying public sensitisation regarding flood preparedness and disaster risk reduction.