Rivers House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of violating the Nigerian Constitution by appointing persons to serve as commissioners without their approval.

It appears the pro-Wike lawmakers are reviving their earlier attempt to impeach Mr Fubara.

The accusation against the governor came two days after the pro-Wike lawmakers, in a letter signed by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, gave Mr Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to them and five days after Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike (now FCT minister), said the governor has committed impeachable offences.

Mr Wike, who had since fallen out with his predecessor, was reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to restore his allies as legitimate state assembly members.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, in a letter dated 5 March and addressed to the assembly, stated that the state government was yet to receive their letter.

However, at their plenary on Wednesday, the second after the Supreme Court restored them, the lawmakers, in a second letter to the governor, profiled the constitutional infractions they claimed Mr Fubara has committed.

Backstory

The political feud between Messrs Fubara and Wike had turned the state assembly into a hotbed of violence, splitting the lawmakers into two factions – 27 loyal to Mr Wike and three to Mr Fubara.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Both factions held parallel plenaries. Following the demolition of the assembly complex, the pro-Wike lawmakers moved their sitting to a different venue, while those loyal to Mr Fubara moved to a building at Government House.

Before Friday’s court judgement, Mr Fubara had been forwarding all executive communications, including bills and nominees for appointments to the three-member faction for consideration and approval.

This, the pro-Wike lawmakers said, is one of the constitutional infractions Governor Fubara committed.

“That your attention should once again be drawn to your illegal appointments of persons to serve in various offices without first forwarding their names for screening and confirmation as required by the 1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws,” the lawmakers said.

The lawmakers listed those appointed to serve in various offices without being screened and confirmed by the assembly, including commissioners, chairpersons, and members of boards and commissions in the state.

“The House requests you to submit a list of nominees as commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council as well as the list of nominees for appointment to fill the vacancies in all the offices mentioned above or those not listed but require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly within 48 hours,” the House said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

