Rivers House of Assembly has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of violating the Nigerian Constitution by appointing persons to serve as commissioners without their approval.
It appears the pro-Wike lawmakers are reviving their earlier attempt to impeach Mr Fubara.
The accusation against the governor came two days after the pro-Wike lawmakers, in a letter signed by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, gave Mr Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget to them and five days after Mr Fubara’s predecessor, Nyesom Wike (now FCT minister), said the governor has committed impeachable offences.
Mr Wike, who had since fallen out with his predecessor, was reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to restore his allies as legitimate state assembly members.
|
The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, in a letter dated 5 March and addressed to the assembly, stated that the state government was yet to receive their letter.
However, at their plenary on Wednesday, the second after the Supreme Court restored them, the lawmakers, in a second letter to the governor, profiled the constitutional infractions they claimed Mr Fubara has committed.
Backstory
The political feud between Messrs Fubara and Wike had turned the state assembly into a hotbed of violence, splitting the lawmakers into two factions – 27 loyal to Mr Wike and three to Mr Fubara.
Both factions held parallel plenaries. Following the demolition of the assembly complex, the pro-Wike lawmakers moved their sitting to a different venue, while those loyal to Mr Fubara moved to a building at Government House.
Before Friday’s court judgement, Mr Fubara had been forwarding all executive communications, including bills and nominees for appointments to the three-member faction for consideration and approval.
This, the pro-Wike lawmakers said, is one of the constitutional infractions Governor Fubara committed.
“That your attention should once again be drawn to your illegal appointments of persons to serve in various offices without first forwarding their names for screening and confirmation as required by the 1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws,” the lawmakers said.
The lawmakers listed those appointed to serve in various offices without being screened and confirmed by the assembly, including commissioners, chairpersons, and members of boards and commissions in the state.
“The House requests you to submit a list of nominees as commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council as well as the list of nominees for appointment to fill the vacancies in all the offices mentioned above or those not listed but require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly within 48 hours,” the House said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999