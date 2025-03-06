The House of Representatives on Thursday set up a six-member committee to investigate the utilisation of all public intervention funds disbursed by the federal government from 2015 to date.
The committee, to be chaired by Emeka Chinedu, has Chike Okafor, Shittu Galambi, Miriam Onuoha, Oshaba Babatunde and Inuwa Garba as members.
The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, who inaugurated the committee at the plenary in Abuja, said the funds include bail-out funds and other similar interventions by the federal government.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was a sequel to a motion on urgent National importance by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.
Mr Chinda had urged the House to investigate the utilisation of public funds in the form of bail-outs made to institutions by the government.
(NAN)
