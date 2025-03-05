Rivers State Government has reacted to the resolution from the State Assembly directing Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget to the lawmakers within 48 hours.

The Speaker of the assembly, Martin Amaewhule, had, in a letter addressed to Mr Fubara on Monday, directed the governor to present the budget as ordered by the Supreme Court.

The directive followed the court verdict that restored the pro-Wike lawmakers as legitimate state assembly members.

The court had, in the judgement on Friday, stopped the payment of federal allocation to Rivers State and nullified last year’s local council election.

However, in a letter addressed to the Speaker dated 5 March, the day the ultimatum ought to have expired, the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, said they had yet to receive the letter from the assembly.

He, however, admitted coming across it on social media.

“As at the close of work on Tuesday, 4th March, 2025, we are yet to receive the said letter. Neither the office of the Governor nor the Deputy Governor’s office nor the office of the Accountant-General of the State has received the said letter.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Please, recall that Governor Fubara had, in a State Broadcast on Sunday, 2nd March 2025, stated clearly that notwithstanding his personal opinion on the Supreme Court Judgments, he will, as a law-abiding Nigerian, obey and implement their decisions in accordance with the rule of law and the best interest of the people of Rivers State.

“We have since been in contact with our lawyers, who are still awaiting the certified true copy of the judgments of the Supreme Court, and hereby reassure you and all the good people of Rivers State that as soon as His Excellency receives the judgments, he will strive to implement same timeously in the best interest of our

People,” Mr Danagogo said.

Backstory

Governor Fubara has been engaged in a prolonged political and legal battle with the pro-Wike lawmakers after Mr Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

Almost a year and a half into the crisis, the Supreme Court delivered a judgement favouring Mr Wike’s allies.

After their plenary on Monday, the first after the court judgement, the assembly, in a letter to the governor, demanded Mr Fubara to present the 2025 budget before them within 48 hours, which expires today, 5 March.

The assembly also notified the governor of plans to amend the Local Government Administration Law and Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law, citing the court judgement.

However, hours after the notice, the Rivers Election Commission issued notice for a fresh local government election, which may set the legislature and executive on a fresh collision course.

The lawmakers have yet to react to the election notice issued by the commission amidst its planned amendment of the law establishing the electoral body.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

