Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has pledged to award N1 million to each Edo indigene who returned home as a victim of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The money is to support their accommodation and resettlement.

Mr Okpebholo announced this while addressing a group of returnees at the Festival Hall of the Edo Government House in Benin City on Monday.

According to him, the success of the returnees has started, as many of them possess knowledge and skills in different areas that will enable them to survive.

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“Once you identify what you want to do, come to us. We will give you a soft loan to kick off, because we want you to be fully reintegrated into society.

“But for you to arrange your housing, we will give each of you N1million between now and tomorrow, you will receive that money so you will not be stranded.

“There is no place better than home; nobody will chase you away from here. We have peace here. Edo is safe, and Nigeria is safe.

“South Africa may have taken everything from you, but you have life, which is more important.

“We will continue to support our children wherever they are. If they are in distress, we will rescue them and make them comfortable so they do not go through the same experience again at the hands of evil people.”

Reflecting on past relations between Nigeria and South Africa, Mr Okpebholo said Nigerians had protected South Africans and their businesses, adding that Nigerians would not behave the same way.

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Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Riches Unubun thanked the Edo and federal governments for their swift response in evacuating them.

“When we leave here, we have the civic responsibility to appreciate what the Edo government has done for us.

“Let them take us to where we can register and collect our voters’ cards, because we want these great things happening in Edo to continue. Today, we want to vote for continuity,” he said.

The Director General of the Edo Immigration Agency, Lucky Agazuma, commended Governor Okpebholo for showing compassion to the returnees.

(NAN)