Tunde Ayeni, former chairman of the defunct Skye Bank, has accused his ex-mistress, Abuja-based lawyer Adaobi Alagwu, of blackmail after he discontinued the N5 million monthly allowance he had been giving her.

The claim was made before the Federal Capital Territory Customary Court in Dawaki, Abuja, on Tuesday, as the long-running paternity and marriage dispute between the two escalated.

The case, which has been ongoing since early February, centres on Ms Alagwu’s claim that Mr Ayeni fathered her daughter, Omarosa, and was married to her.

However, Mr Ayeni has consistently denied both claims, stating that he was coerced into paying a dowry out of ignorance of Ms Alagwu’s native law and customs.

He is now seeking a court ruling to declare that no marriage exists between them.

Disputed marriage, paternity claim

On 19 February, Mr Ayeni presented his marriage certificate to his wife of over 30 years, Abiola Ayeni, in court to reaffirm his legal marital status.

He alleged that Ms Alagwu had been involved with multiple men between Lagos and Abuja at the time and insisted that her other partners should also undergo DNA tests.

Mr Ayeni further claimed that Ms Alagwu’s father, who identified himself as a high chief in his community, pressured him into accepting responsibility for the child, warning that it would bring disgrace to his title if his daughter gave birth outside of marriage.

“Being a man of repute in society, Mr Ayeni succumbed as he was also worried the doubt this would cast on his marriage could cost him too much,” a statement from his publicist read.

Ms Alagwu, however, has missed court appearances, first on 11 February and again on 17 February, leading to adjournments.

On both occasions, she failed to present her case, with her lawyers submitting a medical report claiming she was unwell. The matter was then adjourned to 4 March.

Blackmail allegations

In the latest hearing on Tuesday, Mr Ayeni’s counsel, Joseph Silas, told the court that Ms Alagwu had resorted to blackmail after her monthly N5 million allowance was discontinued in October 2024.

He also revealed that Mr Ayeni had placed her in a N400 million property in Jabi, Abuja, where she currently resides but has now been asked to vacate.

According to Punch newspaper, Mr Silas argued that Ms Alagwu continued to claim a marital relationship with Mr Ayeni despite being in no legal or customary union.

“This court is invited to make a pronouncement on the respondent’s false belief that she is married to the petitioner. This belief has enabled her to continue blackmailing him after he discovered the child she claimed was his was not and discontinued her N5 million monthly allowance in October 2024. He has also asked her to vacate the petitioner N400 million property in Jabi that she occupies as a trustee,” he told the court.

He also said that the suit was not about dissolving a statutory marriage but rather about confirming that no marriage existed between the parties.

““The matter before this court is not about determining the statutory marriage between the petitioner and his wife but about declaring that no marriage exists between the petitioner and the respondent following the return of a dowry paid out of ignorance of the respondent’s native law and custom,” Punch quoted Mr Silas as saying.

Jurisdiction dispute stalls case

However, Ms Alagwu’s lawyer, T.G. Okechukwu, challenged the court’s jurisdiction, arguing that it no longer had the authority to hear the case.

“My Lord, the respondent filed a notice of preliminary objection dated February 26, 2025, pursuant to the rules of this honourable court. We urge the court to dismiss this suit on the grounds that it no longer has jurisdiction to hear it,” Mr Okechukwu submitted.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the three-member panel of judges, presided over by Adlin Achoru, adjourned the case until 11 March for ruling.

Mr Ayeni has urged the court to expedite the matter, insisting that Ms Alagwu’s claims amount to a campaign of blackmail and public deception.

