Rivers House of Assembly has given Governor Siminalayi Fubara 48 hours to present the 2025 budget.

The House gave the directive on Monday, its first plenary after the Supreme Court judgment that restored them.

“That the House expects you to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill within 48 hours,” the House said in a letter signed by the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, and addressed to Governor Fubara

Citing Friday’s Supreme Court judgement, which invalidated last year’s local government election, the lawmakers also notified the governor that they would commence amending Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018 to be in tandem with the Electoral Act.

Background

Rivers State has been enmeshed in a political crisis after Mr Fubara fell out with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

The crisis split the legislature into two factions: 27 lawmakers are loyal to Mr Wike, while four are loyal to Mr Fubara.

The crisis worsened in December 2023 after the pro-Wike lawmakers reportedly defected from the PDP to the APC, prompting the declaration of their seats as vacant.

Mr Fubara took advantage of the opportunity, presented the budget, and assented to it within 24 hours, prompting a legal challenge by Mr Wike’s allies.

The legal tussles that ensued were finally decided by the Supreme Court on Friday in favour of the pro-Wike lawmakers.

In his reaction to the judgement, Governor Fubara said even though he disagreed with the verdict, he would implement it without reservations.

In a statewide broadcast, the governor ordered the council chairpersons to hand over to the heads of local government administrations in their respective domains on Monday.

However, the state assembly, in a letter addressed to the governor, said the Supreme Court judgement on Local Government Autonomy in 2023 prohibits the running of local governments by heads of local government administrations.

