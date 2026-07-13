A senior police officer has commended the Akwa Ibom State Emergency Ambulance Service after it responded to a distress call and rescued a man who collapsed and began convulsing along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo.

The officer, Odiko Macdon, a Chief Superintendent of Police and Divisional Police Officer of ‘A’ Division, Uyo, stated that many bystanders watched from a distance because they believed the unidentified man had epilepsy and feared the condition was contagious.

Mr Macdon, a former police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, recounted the incident in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He said he was driving home on Saturday night when he noticed the man lying near Kilimanjaro Restaurant on Ikot Ekpene Road.

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“I saw the unknown young man jerking profusely, foaming at the mouth.”

According to him, although a crowd had gathered, no one was willing to assist. “No one dared touch him; the fear was that he had epilepsy, and that epilepsy was contagious!”

Epilepsy is not contagious. Medical experts advise that a person having a seizure should be protected from injury while emergency medical help is sought.

Race to save a life

Mr Macdon said he and another passerby ran to a nearby pharmacy for him, then asked members of the crowd for the emergency ambulance hotline number.

After obtaining the number, he called the emergency service and was assured that an ambulance had been dispatched.

As the victim continued to convulse, Mr Macdon said he feared the response might come too late.

“I remember telling those around that the ambulance was coming, but what if they don’t come? Or come on time? What if this guy dies before their arrival? Both fear and faith took hold of me, but I wasn’t going anywhere.”

About 15 minutes later, the ambulance arrived.

“My excitement knew no bounds when, in about fifteen minutes, the ambulance arrived! Truly, this service and the health sector are working.”

A video accompanying Mr Macdon’s Facebook post showed emergency health workers placing the unconscious man on a stretcher before taking him into a waiting ambulance.

Good Samaritan recognised

Mr Macdon also praised another passer-by, photographer Uko Akpan, for helping the victim despite others’ fears.

“He never considered the contagious supposition nor the consequences thereof (if any),” said the officer, who urged residents to show compassion to people in distress.

“We just need to be our brother’s keeper to make the world a better place.”

Emergency service expansion

The incident comes as the Akwa Ibom State Government says it is strengthening emergency medical services across the state.

In an interview published by BusinessDay Newspaper in February, the Commissioner for Health, Ekem John, said the Akwa Ibom Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System, launched on 1 March 2025, attended to 2,500 emergencies within its first 10 months of operation. Of those cases, 1,799 patients were stabilised at the scene, whilst 708 were transported to hospitals for further treatment.

Mr John said the state has 31 ambulances deployed across its 31 local government areas, enabling emergency teams to respond more quickly to distress calls.

According to him, ambulance response times have improved from an initial target of 30 minutes to between seven and 13 minutes, with the government now working towards a response window of five to 20 minutes as it expands the service.

Mr Macdon’s account that the ambulance reached the scene in about 15 minutes reflects the response time the state says it is striving to maintain.

The Commissioner also stated that about 170,000 residents have enrolled in the state’s health insurance scheme, which covers services including consultations, surgeries, maternal healthcare and referrals, helping more residents access affordable healthcare.

Mr Macdon encouraged residents to save the state’s emergency ambulance number, noting that prompt access to emergency responders could save lives during medical emergencies.