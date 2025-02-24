The Ogoni people have demanded the creation of Bori State from the Eleme, Gokana, Khana, and Tai Local Government Areas (LGAs) that constitute Ogoniland.

They have also called for the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights as a prerequisite for the proposed resumption of oil extraction in the area.

This demand was made during a town hall meeting on Sunday between various Ogoni communities and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee in Kpor, the headquarters of Gokana LGA.

President Bola Tinubu recently met with Ogoni leaders regarding the proposed recommencement of oil activities, which had been suspended since 1993 because of unrest in the area.

The initiative is part of efforts to increase the nation’s oil production to over two million barrels per day by December.

Speaking on behalf of the Bera Community in Gokana, Goddy Baadom insisted that the creation of Bori State must be prioritised as a fundamental condition for the resumption of oil activities.

“The creation of Bori State is a necessity if oil is to be extracted in the Bera community,” he stated.

Other demands include the full implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, the provision of essential amenities for Ogoni communities, and a stake in any prospective oil company that would drill oil from Ogoniland.

Gratitude to Tinubu, Fubara

Addressing the Ogoni communities, Ignatius Kattey, the archbishop of Niger Delta North, Anglican Church of Nigeria, and co-chairperson of the committee, stated that the meeting formed part of efforts to resume oil operations in the area.

“This meeting has been convened to gather the views of the Ogoni people, which will assist the dialogue committee in presenting a position to the federal government regarding its planned oil activities in Ogoniland,” he explained.

Mr Kattey said the federal government had demonstrated a commitment to addressing the demands of the Ogoni people, particularly through the recent establishment of the Federal University of Environment Technology in Ogoniland.

He further highlighted the government’s expedited construction of the Onne section of the East-West Road project.

“Today’s town hall meeting is not merely a formality but a crucial element of the series of grassroots consultations planned by the Ogoni Dialogue Committee.

“We are here to ensure that the voices of the Ogoni people in Gokana, and indeed all Ogonis, are clearly heard in the ongoing dialogue with the federal government.

“We are grateful to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers (State) for initiating this dialogue with the people,” Mr Kattey said.

The archbishop urged all Gokana communities to submit hard copies of their written memoranda to the committee to incorporate them into the final set of demands to the government.

Earlier, the King of the Gokana Kingdom, Festus Bagia, described the dialogue process as a significant milestone in the Ogoni people’s pursuit of justice and equity.

He encouraged residents to eschew violence or any action that could jeopardise the ongoing efforts to develop Ogoniland.

