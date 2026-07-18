Senator Umahi, like every Nigerian citizen, is entitled to fairness, due process, and the presumption of innocence. At the same time, his position as a senior public official carries an elevated responsibility to welcome legitimate scrutiny and support every credible effort aimed at establishing the facts.

David Nweze Umahi, a two-term former governor of Ebonyi State, former senator of the Federal Republic, and Nigeria’s current minister of Works, is no stranger to controversy. In fact, controversy seems to dog his every step. He is also not a public figure known for shying away from wielding authoritarian power or asserting executive authority; traits one might least expect from an ordained deacon of Christ Embassy. Yet, much like his ecclesiastical superior and Pentecostal minister, Chris Oyakhilome, he appears to have mastered the duality of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

During his tenure as governor, his relationship with critics, journalists, and those who challenged his decisions frequently attracted public attention.

When Chijioke Agwu, a journalist with The Sun newspaper, published a report on Lassa fever cases in Ebonyi State that the governor considered objectionable, he was accused of violating the state’s COVID-19-related regulations and was subsequently arrested and detained. Another journalist, Vanguard reporter Peter Okutu, was also reportedly arrested around the same period for daring the Lion of Uburu.

Although such actions have no place in any sane society that values freedom of expression, it is not uncommon for public officials in Nigeria to behave like imperial rulers, wielding the power of life and death over ordinary citizens who find themselves in their crosshairs. We have seen this movie before, and repeated exposure has dulled our collective sense of outrage. Yet, over the years, the controversies surrounding Senator Umahi’s response to dissent and criticism have continued to provoke vigorous public debate about accountability, tolerance, and the proper limits of executive power.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Beyond his relationship with the media, Umahi has also faced recent allegations from a businesswoman, Tracyniter Nicholas Ohiri, who accused him of failing to pay for goods and services she claimed were supplied during political activities. She further alleged that personal advances were made towards her in connection with the dispute. Umahi rejected the allegations, describing them as false and politically motivated.

However, among all the controversies associated with the minister, none has generated as much public concern as the unresolved disappearance of five engineers connected to NELAN Consulting Limited during the supervision of the African Development Bank-funded Abakaliki Ring Road project in Ebonyi State in 2021.

In November 2021, five professionals working with NELAN Consulting Limited reportedly traveled to Ebonyi State to carry out official duties related to the project. They never made it back home.

Their families have spent years demanding answers regarding their fate. They have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, the investigations that followed, the evidence presented, and the conclusions reached by authorities.

These are not the types of issues that should be handled with levity. A carefully choreographed media outing, during which the minister reads a prepared text and refuses to answer questions from journalists, will do his reputation no good. An inquiry is an essential mechanism for protecting the credibility of public institutions, safeguarding the rights of all parties, and ensuring that unanswered questions do not continue to weaken public trust.

Among the issues requiring further examination are allegations by the families that tensions existed between the consulting firm and the Ebonyi State Government over matters relating to professional oversight, project certification, and compliance with contractual obligations. These allegations have been disputed by those implicated and remain issues that can only be properly resolved through a transparent and independent examination of the facts.

Another major issue is the recent death of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist who reportedly died in Senator Umahi’s residence in Uburu under circumstances that require official investigation.

The situations surrounding her death have generated widespread public concern and renewed calls for transparency. Senator Umahi has acknowledged that she was assigned as a physiotherapist and she died in his residence. He has also supported the need for an autopsy to establish the cause of death. As investigations continue, it is essential that the process be thorough, independent, and credible.

Taken individually, these incidents do not establish wrongdoing. A public official, like every citizen, is entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence. This is why an independent investigative panel, composed of forensic experts and individuals of unquestionable integrity, is crucial.

These are not the types of issues that should be handled with levity. A carefully choreographed media outing, during which the minister reads a prepared text and refuses to answer questions from journalists, will do his reputation no good. An inquiry is an essential mechanism for protecting the credibility of public institutions, safeguarding the rights of all parties, and ensuring that unanswered questions do not continue to weaken public trust.

In public life, unanswered questions rarely remain confined to the individuals involved. They affect institutions, shape public perception, and gradually erode confidence in governance. When questions surrounding matters of public interest are left unresolved, speculation inevitably fills the vacuum created by silence. This is why transparency is not a burden placed upon public officials; it is a fundamental responsibility that comes with holding public office.

The principle of Occam’s Razor is instructive here. In this particular context, it does not suggest that the simplest explanation is always correct, nor does it provide a shortcut to assigning blame. Rather, it reminds us that conclusions should be guided by evidence, logic, and a careful examination of facts. Where serious questions arise, the appropriate response is not denial or speculation, but a disciplined search for the truth.

Truth should not depend on the status of the person seeking answers or the influence of the person being questioned. The pursuit of truth is not an act of hostility toward any individual. It is an affirmation of the principle that every life is sacred and that those entrusted with power must always remain accountable to the people they serve.

There is a simple wisdom recognised across cultures: when events unfold under unusual or troubling circumstances, society naturally seeks answers. That instinct is not an expression of prejudice or hostility; it is a fundamental human desire for clarity, justice, and accountability.

Senator Umahi, like every Nigerian citizen, is entitled to fairness, due process, and the presumption of innocence. At the same time, his position as a senior public official carries an elevated responsibility to welcome legitimate scrutiny and support every credible effort aimed at establishing the facts.

A transparent investigation would serve the interests of everyone involved. If the minister has been unfairly associated with these controversies, an impartial inquiry would provide an opportunity for his name to be cleared through evidence, rather than political arguments. If wrongdoing or misconduct by any individual is uncovered, the law should take its course without fear or favour.

The proposed inquiry should not be seen as a political weapon. It should not become a trial by media. Instead, it should be a disciplined search for facts conducted by respected Nigerians whose credibility cannot reasonably be questioned.

The panel should have the freedom to examine all relevant evidence, including the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the engineers, the conduct of previous investigations, forensic findings, court proceedings, and all available information regarding the death of Mary Habila.

The families of both the missing engineers and Mary Habila deserve answers. Nigerians deserve the assurance that justice remains impartial. That it is neither constrained by power nor compromised by influence.

Truth should not depend on the status of the person seeking answers or the influence of the person being questioned. The pursuit of truth is not an act of hostility toward any individual. It is an affirmation of the principle that every life is sacred and that those entrusted with power must always remain accountable to the people they serve.

Osmund Agbo is a medical doctor and author. His works include Black Grit, White Knuckles: The Philosophy of Black Renaissance and the novel The Velvet Court: Courtesan Chronicles. His most recent publications, Pray, Let the Shaman Die and Ma’am, I Do Not Come to You for Love, have just been released.