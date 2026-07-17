In the name of Allah, Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds and Lord of all creation — may the salutations of Allah, His peace and blessings be upon the noblest of all of the Prophets and Messengers, Muhammad, upon his family, his Companions and all those who follow them precisely until the establishment of the Hour.

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, among the most destructive diseases of the heart is hasad-envy. It is not simply disliking that someone has a blessing; it is a deep spiritual sickness that can grow into hatred, resentment, and even harmful intention. The Islamic scholars describe hasad as layers or “shades,” each one darker and more dangerous than the last.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

In our daily lives, we often see hasad-envy quietly working beneath the surface-between friends, coworkers, siblings, even strangers online. But in Islamic teachings, hasad-envy can reach levels far beyond a passing negative feeling.

This sermon explores these levels, how they appear in ordinary life, and the frightening reality of hasad-envy when it becomes spiritually destructive. We had different types of hasad-envy as follows:

1. The Everyday Shade of Hasad: Wanting Someone to Lose Their Blessing

This is the most common and recognisable form of envy. It is when a person wishes that someone else would lose the blessing Allah has given them-whether or not they themselves gain anything from it.

For example, you see someone succeed in his life career, and instead of saying Mashaa Allah, your heart tightens. Or you hear that someone bought a new home, got married, or achieved something, and you silently wish it didn’t happen. A coworker gets a promotion, and part of you wishes they would fail or be embarrassed. A friend posts something joyful online, and you feel angry instead of happy.

Allah the Almighty mentions this form of hasad-envy in the noble Qur’an. Some of the People of the Book envied the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) “for what Allah had given him,” not because they wanted those blessings, but because they didn’t want him to have them.

This is the “haters” energy we talk about today-people who don’t want the good for others.

It is an internal poison.

It eats the soul before it reaches anyone else.

2. Deep-Rooted Hasad: When Hatred Fills the Heart

At this stage, the envy becomes intense: The person becomes angry, frustrated, and obsessed with the one they envy. They cannot sleep peacefully. Their feelings turn into hatred. They actively desire the fall of the other person-even if they themselves do not benefit.

It’s not about gaining or improving. It’s about destruction. This level of hasad is spiritually dangerous because: It corrupts the heart. It leads to sinful behaviour-backbiting, slander, hatred, and conflict. It blinds a person to the blessings Allah has given them. This is what the Islamic scholars call the pure form of destructive envy.

3. The Most Dangerous Shade: When Envy Becomes a Physical Force

Islam teaches that there is a kind of harm that can come from the soul of a person whose envy is exceptionally strong. Not everyone is capable of this-just like not every person has the same physical strength, not every soul has the same spiritual “impact capacity.”

But some people do. This is what we commonly call the evil eye (al-ain). Here’s how Islamic scholars describe it:

For example, a person’s envy carries a negative spiritual energy. When this energy leaves the heart and eyes of the envious person, it can strike someone who is not protected. It can cause real, physical effects: illness, sudden misfortune, emotional breakdowns, financial setbacks, and in extreme cases-even death. It is, as described, almost like a dark superpower-an evil ability that only certain souls with intense negativity possess.

However, not every person has this ability. Not every instance of envy becomes evil eye. The harm only affects those who lack spiritual protection (Azkar, Du’a, Qur’an).

It is a frightening reality, but one that Islam recognises explicitly.

“Sometimes It Hits, Sometimes It Misses.” Islamic scholars explain that even a person capable of giving the evil eye does not always succeed. It is like a projectile: Sometimes it lands. Sometimes it misses.

Most of the time, the blessing Allah gives people acts as a shield.

But when it hits someone who is unprotected, it can have real effect. This is one of the highest and most dangerous shades of hasad.

The Islamic scholars narrate the story of two men in a city who envied each other intensely. Their hatred was so toxic that it affected the entire community. People talked about them constantly; their feud poisoned the atmosphere. Finally, the king summoned them and said:

“You have poisoned the whole city with your hatred. Either you fix this now, or I will imprison or execute both of you.” One of the men replied: “Your Majesty, I have the solution. Put me in charge of him, and you will never hear about us again.”

The king asked, “how will that solve the problem?”

The man replied:

“If I am placed above him, he will die from frustration, and I will die from happiness. And that will finally get rid of both of us.”

That is how deep envy can go-it destroys both the envious and the envied.

Fellow brothers and sisters! Hasad-envy Is a Fire That Burns the One Who Contains It.

Hasad exists on a spectrum:

Mild dislike of others’ blessings.

Wishing for the blessing to be removed.

Hatred and obsession. Envy so strong it becomes harmful-evil eye.

Each level is dangerous, and each level harms the person who carries it before harming anyone else.

Islam teaches us to counter this disease through:

• Gratitude

• Humility

• Du’a for the one we envy

• Daily Azkar for protection

• Hiding our blessings

• Purifying the heart

Respected servants of Allah! Hasad, commonly translated as envy, a destructive spiritual disease that harms the one who harbours it more than the one who is envied. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) described it as a fire that consumes wood, emphasising the destructive nature of envy on the human soul.

Hasad is more than simply feeling annoyed by someone else’s blessings. It manifests in three levels as mentioned above:

1. Mild Hasad

Feeling unhappy or uncomfortable when someone else is blessed. For example, you hear of a colleague’s promotion and feel discontent.

2. Moderate Hasad

Wishing that the person loses their blessings so that you might gain them.

3. Severe Hasad

Wishing that the person loses their blessings, regardless of who benefits from it. This level is the most dangerous, consuming the envious person with grief and frustration.

Hasad is a major sin because it reflects a lack of trust in Allah’s justice. By envying others, we implicitly accuse Allah of being unjust: “Why did He give it to them and not to me?”

Allah the Almighty says in the noble Qur’an:

“We have apportioned their livelihood in this life and elevated some of them in rank above others.” [Qur’an, 16:71]

This divine wisdom ensures the balance of society-if everyone had the same wealth or status, essential roles and services would be neglected.

And some signs that a person is suffering from hasad include:

1. Feeling annoyed when others are praised, or if their good deeds are mentioned.

2. Dismissing or ignoring the good deeds of others.

3. Taking pleasure in hearing bad news about others.

It is natural for everyone to feel some level of envy, but it becomes dangerous when acted upon or spoken about.

My beloved people! Know that, the main causes of hasad include:

1. Arrogance (Kibr):

Feeling superior to others and unable to bear their success.

2. Enmity:

Personal grudges or unresolved conflicts can fuel envy.

Islam teaches that a true Muslim believer loves for their brother what they love for themselves.

Permissible Forms of Envy-Hasad

Not all envy is sinful. Islam allows righteous envy in two cases:

1. Wishing to have someone’s knowledge of the Qur’an and the ability to act upon it.

2. Wishing to emulate someone who spends their wealth in charity.

The key difference is that you wish to gain similar virtues or blessings without harming the other person or wishing them loss.

For the person suffering from hasad: Remind yourself of Allah’s greatness and wisdom. Fight the feeling of envy internally and, even though difficult, make Du’a for the person you envy.

And reflect that envy harms you more than the person being envied.

For the person being envied: Seek protection through regular Azkar (morning and evening remembrances). Limit public displays of wealth or blessings to reduce opportunities for envy.

Use Prophetic practices like ruqyah (spiritual remedies) and Du’a for protection.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said that envious people experience misery in every stage of life-gatherings, solitude, death, resurrection, and in the Hellfire.

Be mindful of what you share publicly, especially online. Overexposing blessings can attract the evil eye or envy. Teach your children protective practices, such as saying “Mashaa Allah” when seeing something good.

Use supplications to safeguard your family and home from envy.

Wallahi, hasad is a subtle but dangerous spiritual disease. Left unchecked, it can destroy our inner peace and relationships. Through awareness, self-discipline, prayer, and supplication, we can purify our hearts and protect ourselves and our loved ones from its harmful effects.

Dear brothers and sisters! Hasad is a dangerous spiritual disease that not only consumes an individual’s good deeds like fire consumes dry wood, but fractures the very foundation of our Ummah. It breeds resentment, backbiting, and division, ultimately blinding people to the blessings Allah has graciously distributed.

Once again, hasad is defined as disliking the blessings that Allah has bestowed upon another person and wishing for those blessings to be stripped away.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned that:

“Beware of envy, for it devours good deeds just as fire devours wood or grass.”

It leads to other vices like hatred, hypocrisy, and slander. It can even escalate to sabotage and oppression.

Envy is spiritually perilous because, at its core, it questions Allah’s infinite wisdom and justice in His distribution of provisions and favours.

The noble Qur’an illustrates the destructive trajectory of Hasad through profound stories. The first act of Hasad and arrogance was Iblis’s refusal to bow to Adam, which caused him to be expelled from Allah’s mercy. Jealousy drove Qabil (Cain) to commit the first murder in human history against his brother Habil (Abel). The Hasad felt by Prophet Yusuf’s brothers led them to plot against their own flesh and blood, casting him into a well and causing years of familial trauma.

While Hasad is a natural human emotion, a Muslim believer must actively fight it. Focus on your own blessings. Remember the Prophetic advice to look at those who have less than you in worldly matters, and those who have more in spiritual matters.

Islam encourages Ghibtah (righteous emulation)—wishing for similar blessings for yourself without desiring harm or loss to the original owner.

Protect yourself from the Hasad of others by strictly guarding your morning and evening Azkar and reciting the last three Surahs of the Qur’an.

May Allah protect us from envy, keep our hearts clean, and shield us from the evil of those who wish harm.

May Allah protect our hearts from envy, shield our families from the evil eye, and make our homes filled with love, mercy, and tranquility. May our last deeds be righteous, and our final words be prayers upon the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, and may the salutations of peace, security and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad, upon his family, upon all his Companions and true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Safar 02, 1448 AH (July 17, 2026).