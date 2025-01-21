On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu assured Ogoni leaders that his administration would prioritise peace, justice, and sustainable development in the area.

Mr Tinubu, who gave the assurance at a meeting at the State House in Abuja, urged the Ogoni people to set aside historical grievances and work together to achieve peace, development and a clean environment.

“We cannot in any way rewrite history, but we can correct some anomalies of the past going forward. We cannot heal the wounds if we continue to be angry,” he said.

The president directed Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, to coordinate the negotiations as he called for inclusive consultation and mutual understanding.

He commended the delegation for embracing the federal government-led dialogue and emphasised the need for collaboration, trust, and inclusiveness to resolve lingering issues in the region.

“We must work together with mutual trust. Go back home, do more consultations, and embrace others. We must make this trip worthwhile by bringing peace, development, and a clean environment back to Ogoniland,” Mr Tinubu said.

He asked ministers, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, and the Rivers State Government to cooperate with the Office of the National Security Adviser to achieve this mandate.

“It is a great honour for me to have this meeting, which is an opportunity to dialogue with the people of Ogoniland.

“It has been many years since your children and myself partnered to resist military dictatorship in this country. No one dreamt I would be in this chair as President, but we thank God.

“Many of your sons present here were my friends and co-travellers in the streets of Nigeria, Europe, and America.

“I know what to do in memory of our beloved ones so that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” the president said.

What Fubara said at the meeting

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State thanked the president for his support of the Ogoni people and for welcoming an all-inclusive representation of the people to the Presidential Villa.

Mr Fubara said the meeting was a follow-up to an assignment the president gave him through the national security adviser.

Emphasising the importance of resuming oil operations in Ogoniland, Governor Fubara pledged the delegation’s commitment to adhering to the president’s instructions and providing the necessary support to achieve the government’s objectives.

“What we are doing here today is to concretise the love and respect we have for the president for being behind this meeting.

“We will go back and continue the consultations with a timeline so that the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland will commence,” he said.

The national security adviser commended the Ogoni people for their trust in President Tinubu and for embracing dialogue as a path to meaningful progress and enduring solutions.

“Guided by Mr President’s vision that every voice is heard and every interest is considered, my office, the DSS, the government of Rivers State and the Minister of FCT embarked on a diligent and consultative process to assemble this delegation,” Mr Ribadu said.

He noted that the over 50-member delegation that met with the president reflected the rich diversity of Ogoni society, representing various constituencies, interests, and viewpoints.

“The presence of this delegation is a testament to the Ogoni people’s readiness to engage constructively in the pursuit of peace, justice, and sustainable development,” he said.

Festus Gberesaako XIII, the Gberemene of Gokana Kingdom, expressed the community leaders’ willingness to find lasting solutions to the lingering challenges in Ogoniland.

(NAN)

