The Anambra High Court in Ogidi Judicial Division has sentenced two men, Elochukwu Belonwu and Chukwuebuka Ofokwu, to death by hanging for conspiracy, rape and the murder of a 17-year-old girl, Jennifer Anene.

The presiding judge, U. I. Ndigwe, who delivered the judgment on Friday in a Suit No. HID/23C/2021, held that the prosecution had proved the three-count charges against the defendants beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge condemned the acts of the convicts, describing them as a violation that demanded accountability and had desecrated societal values.

Leading the prosecution, Principal State Counsel Florence Abadom-Igweike told the court that the deceased, said to be mentally impaired, was reported missing on 25 November 2020 by her grandfather, Pius Anene.

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She said that three days later, the first defendant’s wife told the family that she had witnessed her husband and others sexually assaulting the deceased as she screamed for help.

According to her, when confronted, the first defendant denied the allegation and claimed he had last seen the deceased in the company of the second defendant.

She said a mutual friend of the defendants, identified only as Akpuchukwu, later brought the deceased home unconscious and fled the scene; he remains at large.

The prosecution counsel said the victim was rushed to the hospital on police instruction, but was confirmed dead on arrival.

She added that a postmortem examination revealed bruises, vaginal tears and other signs of aggravated sexual assault.

She said two witnesses, the victim’s grandfather and the investigating police officer, testified for the prosecution, while the postmortem report, police investigation report, and photographic evidence were also tendered in court.

The prosecution also told the court that the eyewitness, the first defendant’s wife, declined to testify despite being served with a court summons.

The defendants, who testified in their own defence, denied the allegations.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ndigwe held that the evidence before the court established the guilt of both defendants on all counts and sentenced them to death by hanging.

(NAN)