President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-South.

This is coming amid discussion over the resumption of oil extraction in Ogoniland.

Mr Tinubu signed a bill establishing the new university on Monday.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to Mr Tinubu on information and strategy, announced in a statement on Monday.

Mr Onanuga said Ogoni town of Tai will host the university.

During the signing ceremony at the State House, Abuja, the presidential aide said Mr Tinubu said the establishment of the university will further empower Ogoni indigenes and provide more opportunities for participation and development.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our national journey towards environmental justice, education and sustainable development.

“The Ogoni (people) have been at the forefront of our development and agitation and have suffered enough environmental degradation,” Mr Tinubu said.

Continuing, the president said: “It is more than the creation of a university. It is the reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the people of Ogoni, the Niger Delta and the entire nation as a whole.

“For decades, the Ogoni people have been at the forefront of the fight for environmental restoration and sustainable development, shaping national and global conversations on these critical issues.

“By signing this bill into law, we are taking a decisive step towards addressing historical grievances and creating new opportunities for learning, growth and prosperity.”

He stressed that the university will “serve as a centre of excellence,” equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills to tackle present environmental challenges, drive clean energy solutions, and contribute to our national sustainable economic development.

Mr Tinubu thanked members of the National Assembly for speedy consideration of the bill.

“Let me also commend the Ogoni delegation. Your steadfast advocacy for justice is encouraging. It will be rewarded, I assure you.

“As we look ahead, I urge all the stakeholders, traditional institutions, the academic community, the private sector, partners and all other youth to embrace this university as a beacon of knowledge, unity and progress,” he said.

“Together, we will ensure that it will not only fulfil its mandate but also stand as a catalyst for transformational development across the country.

Education minister speaks

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the new university will prioritise interdisciplinary programmes in environmental science, clean energy, and sustainable technology, equipping students to tackle regional and national ecological issues.

On his part, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, expressed hope that the new university will address long-standing concerns and contribute to efforts to restore Ogoniland.

Mr Ribadu noted that Ogoniland deserves to be prioritised for inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

Responding, Mpigi Barinada, leader of the Ogoni delegation who visited the State House, thanked Mr Tinubu for approving the new university.

Mr Barinada also hailed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and Mr Ribadu for their contributions to the establishment of the institution.

He said establishing the university would serve as a beacon of hope for the Ogoni community and an encouragement to “shield the sword” and embrace peace.

Another specialised university

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the new university is the latest specialised university established by the Nigerian government in recent times.

The institution is expected to focus on addressing environmental challenges in the oil-rich South-south state, particularly Ogoni.

Like other parts of the Niger Delta region, Ogoni, an ethnic nationality in Rivers State, has battled severe environmental degradation over the years due to oil exploration.

The people of Ogoni have been agitating against the government’s neglect in the face of continued environmental degradation caused by oil exploration.

