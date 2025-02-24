Today, various news headlines dominated the front pages of Nigerian newspapers.

The Matrix reported the “Crackdown on fake drugs:

NAFDAC defends action.”

The New Nigerian’s cover page reads, “2027: Call Umahi to order or lose reelection, Southeast APC group urges Tinubu.”

According to the Tribune, “$200bn foreign investment may leave Nigeria, NACCIMA warns.”

The Daily Monitor reported, “FG workers decry high taxes amid low income.”

“APC, PDP clash as El-Rufai woos opposition parties,” Punch reported.

“Afterthought of the ‘Maradona’, say critics as IBB shares June 12 blame,” The Guardian also reported.

Meanwhile, Blueprint reported, “Tension in Osun as defiant Adeleke swears in LG chairs, councillors.”

The National Economy disclosed that “PoS agents to increase charges as CBN tackles ‘cashless’ ATMs.”

According to the Daily Times, “MURIC slams IBB for blaming others, absolves self.”

One of This Day’s cover paper headline read, “BB: We Overthrew Buhari/Idiagbon Because of Their Holier-Than-Thou Attitude.”

Daily Trust reported, “How FG spent $8bn to support naira – Rewane.”

The Point also reported, “Tension as Adeleke swears in newly elected LG chairmen.”

We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.

