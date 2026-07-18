The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has arrested four suspects over the alleged mob killing of a 21-year-old, Emmanuel Effiong.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Akwa Ibom, Timfon John, confirmed this in a statement in Uyo on Friday.

According to her, the suspects murdered the victim and secretly buried his body in a shallow grave.

She said the investigation revealed that the deceased was allegedly accused of stealing chickens and eggs on 19 April from a poultry farm located along Mbak 4 Community in Uyo Local Government Area.

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The police spokesperson said the victim was beaten with sticks and machetes until he died.

She said that the investigation was initiated following credible information received, accompanied by a viral video clip showing the deceased being brutally assaulted by a group of individuals.

“In the disturbing footage, the victim was seen lying helpless in a pool of blood with his hands and legs tied, before being dragged on the ground beside a white Mitsubishi pick-up van.

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“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives of the Command began a painstaking investigation which led to the arrest of four principal suspects,” Ms John said.

She added that investigators also recovered critical exhibits connected with the crime, including the Mitsubishi pick-up van allegedly used during the offence.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, condemned the act, stressing that anyone apprehended for any alleged offence should be handed over to the Police or other lawful authorities for due process.

He said the command remained resolute in its commitment to protecting the sanctity of human life and upholding the rule of law.

(NAN)