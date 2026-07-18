The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday awarded N140 million against the Adolphus Wabara-led Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for filing a frivolous suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others.

Justice Salim Ibrahim, in a judgment, also dismissed the leadership tussle suit for being “an abuse of court process, unmeritorious and lacking in merit.”

Mr Ibrahim, who agreed with the arguments of the defendants that “cost follows event,” held that the fine was in line with Section 83(6)(b) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

He also ordered counsel to the plaintiffs, Chris Uche, to pay N10 million to ensure that frivolous suits are not filed when the case concerns the internal affairs of political parties.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Wabara-led BoT had filed the fresh suit.

They had sought an order of the court compelling INEC to recognise the PDP interim National Working Committee (NWC) faction led by its National Chairman, Kabiru Turaki, on its official website, among others.

They said the names of members of the Kabir Turaki-led NWC were forwarded to the electoral umpire via their letters dated 4 May.

NAN reports that the originating summons, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1159/2026, was filed on 4 June by a team of lawyers led by Chris Uche.

The BoT members, who are plaintiffs in the suit, are ex-Senate President Adolphus Wabara; BoT Secretary and former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger; ex-Minister of Information Jerry Gana and PDP chieftain Olabode George as 1st to 4th plaintiffs.

Others are former Minister of Women Affairs, Maryam Ciroma; an ex-Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Zainab Maina; a member of BoT and NEC, Esther Uduehi; and PDP as 5th to 8th plaintiffs respectively.

They sued INEC as the sole defendant in the suit.

A PDP faction, loyal to the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, approached the court and challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

Although Mr Uche had announced his appearance for the first to eighth plaintiffs in the suit, another lawyer, Sunday Ameh, who came from Mr Wike’s camp, also announced his representation for the eighth plaintiff (PDP).

Besides, the Wike-backed PDP executives led by the National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman; Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary; and Kamardeen Ajibade, National Legal Adviser, all sought to be joined in the suit as 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

They were represented in court by Emmanuel Ukala while Joseph Daudu appeared for Imo PDP chairman Austin Nwachukwu, Abraham Amah, and Goerge Turner, who sought to join the suit as 5th to 7th defendants respectively.

They prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety.

Besides issues of joinder, all the defendants, including INEC, filed preliminary objections and counter affidavits, praying the court to dismiss the case in its entirety for being an abuse of court process and incompetent.

Mr Ameh, who also appeared for 8tthe h plaintiff (PDP), said they were contesting the presence of PDP as a plaintiff before the court because the party did not authorise Mr Uche to file the suit.

He said it was against the development that they filed a notice of change of counsel and a motion seeking an order striking out the PDP’s name from the suit.

But Mr Uche had opposed Ameh’s application.

The lawyer prayed the court to dismiss the application as being misconceived and frivolous.

He also urged the court to dismiss the application for a change of counsel.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Ibrahim found merit in the argument of Mr Ameh that Wabara-led BoT had no legal basis to have instituted the suit on PDP’s behalf.

The judge, who struck out the name of PDP as 8th plaintiff, agreed that the first to seventh plaintiffs had no authority to have included PDP’s name as plaintiff in the case.

The judge also agreed with the applicants seeking to be joined in the suit as necessary parties.

He, therefore, made an order joining Messrs Abdulrahman, Anyanwu, Ajibade, Nwachukwu, Amah and Turner as second to seventh defendants .

On the preliminary objections filed by INEC, he agreed with the commission that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, which bordered on the internal affairs of a political party.

The judge, who also upheld the preliminary objections of the second to seventh defendants, said their objections succeeded, having struck out the name of PDP as 8th plaintiff in the suit, among other grounds.

On the substantive suit, Justice Ibrahim held that the plaintiffs had failed to prove any entitlement to the reliefs sought.

The judge, who affirmed the leadership of Abdulrahman-led PDP, the faction loyal to the FCT minister, said the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs were not grantable.

He agreed with the defendants that previous court judgments, including the judgment delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a sister court, which affirmed the Abdulrahman-led leadership and gave it access to the party’s national office, had not been set aside.

He also agreed with the Abdulrahman-led faction’s argument that the March convention which gave rise to the present leaders of the Wike faction of the party, was in line with a valid court judgment which had not been vacated.

The judge held that filing the suit is like relitigating a settled case.

(NAN)