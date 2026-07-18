US strikes on Iran hit desalination pumps in the coastal village of Bunji, cutting water supply to about 10,000 people across 20 villages, as the US on Friday night continued strikes on Iran for the seventh consecutive night.

The attack on a desalination plant is the latest US strike on civilian infrastructure in Iran. PREMIUM TIMES previously reported the destruction of bridges, power facilities and a train station by the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Al Jazeera reports that the attack earlier in the day targeted the central city of Yazd and the southern cities of Lar, Ahvaz, Sirik, Bushehr, Bandar Abbas, and Darab.

Explosions were also reported on Qeshm Island. While in Hormozgan province, air strikes hit two bridges and one tunnel.

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The Hormozgan province authorities also reported that about three people were killed and eight others injured in “enemy” attacks on several locations across the province.

Iran’s National Water Company, Hormozgan Water, also described US strikes as a “series of crimes and terrorist strikes.”

It stated that the pumping station for extracting water from the sea and a power transformer at the Bunji desalination plant were “completely destroyed.”

Iran, in response, also launched what it described as a “corresponding response” at Gulf States hosting American military bases, including Kuwait, Jordan, and Bahrain.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy disclosed that an Iranian attack caused a fire on a component of a power and water desalination plant in the country.

The ministry “confirmed that all operational and emergency plans were activated immediately upon the occurrence of the incident.”

Kuwait National Airport has also suspended operations, with flights rescheduled and airways closed.

Kuwait has described the attack as a “heinous Iranian aggression targeting vital facilities and essential infrastructure, endangering the lives and safety of civilians.”

Meanwhile, Bahrain has said its defence forces have intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks.

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The IRGC also confirmed attacks on these countries, stating that its naval forces hit the US fleet’s fuel support pier at the Al-Ahmadi port in Kuwait and the gathering location of US warplanes at the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Iranian attacks on US military bases in Jordan left several American service members injured, several American media reported, quoting unnamed US officials. The exact number of injured soldiers was not disclosed, just as the US has not disclosed any casualties or injuries from the latest rounds of Iranian strikes. CBS News reported that Jordan said it has intercepted at least four drones within the past 24 hours.

Iranian state media, Tasnim news agency, also reported that the IRCG said it has destroyed a US intelligence data centre, Batelco, in Bahrain.